The Biden Administration last week announced the designation of the tech hubs throughout the United states -- chosen from a list of 370 applicants. The tech hubs, located across 32 states and Puerto Rico, will be eligible to apply for $40 million to $75 million in federal funding. Biden has asked Congress for $4 billion in additional funding for the tech hub program.

While the bulk of the CHIP Act’s $52 billion will be spent on semiconductor research, the tech hubs are focused on broad technologies ranging from climate science to quantum computing and beyond. Many of the hubs are consortiums led by public universities in conjunction with tech companies.

InformationWeek takes a look at 10 exciting tech hubs in the following slides.