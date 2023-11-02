Sponsored By

10 Rising US Tech Hubs to Know About10 Rising Tech Hubs to Know About

With 31 designated tech hubs vying for a cut of the $500 million in CHIPS Act money meant to spur innovation, rural and urban areas outside of historical tech-heavy regions are getting attention.

Shane Snider

November 3, 2023

The Biden Administration last week announced the designation of the tech hubs throughout the United states -- chosen from a list of 370 applicants. The tech hubs, located across 32 states and Puerto Rico, will be eligible to apply for $40 million to $75 million in federal funding. Biden has asked Congress for $4 billion in additional funding for the tech hub program.

While the bulk of the CHIP Act’s $52 billion will be spent on semiconductor research, the tech hubs are focused on broad technologies ranging from climate science to quantum computing and beyond. Many of the hubs are consortiums led by public universities in conjunction with tech companies.

InformationWeek takes a look at 10 exciting tech hubs in the following slides.

Shane Snider

Shane Snider is a veteran journalist with more than 20 years of industry experience.

