Pressure from consumers, competitors, legislators, investors, and activists continues to build and shape corporate climate strategies. Companies worldwide are seeking ways to meet carbon-neutrality goals but “net-zero approaches are generally out of reach for most businesses at present,” according to a study by Giving Green, a climate advisory and evaluator organization.

“We found that many businesses, especially SMEs, are finding it difficult to reduce all or even much of their emissions at present -- due, for example, to reliance on the grid, complex supply chain factors, or lack of resources for a dedicated team, hired consultants, or paid platforms,” says Dan Stein, founder at Giving Green.

Even so, all steps that reduce emissions help the environment and help a company reach its climate impact goals. This slideshow points to ideas and efforts that your IT department can use to encourage employees to help with the overall green effort.

“Encouraging green practices within IT teams and across all employees is not just about reducing costs or meeting regulatory requirements -- it's about recognizing the pivotal role IT plays in sustainability and leveraging it to drive positive change,” says Shawn Rosemarin, vice-president R&D, customer engineering, at Pure Storage.