How To Be Competitive in a Tight IT Employment Market

The IT job market has become highly competitive in recent months, particularly for individuals seeking remote or hybrid roles, since many employers are now focusing on a return to office, says Jeremy Rafuse, vice president of IT and digital workplace head at remote management and support, and business communication software firm GoTo. "There are still signs of positive growth, however," he notes in an online interview. Rafuse points to a recent report from the Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) indicating that the US tech workforce is expected to experience an increase of 300,000 jobs in 2024. "That means there are still great opportunities on the horizon for those with the right skillsets."

Getting Hired

IT pros looking for employment can separate themselves from the competition by stressing their technical and soft skills, Rafuse says. "On the tech front, applicants should show their experience with AI and machine learning, technologies that many companies have pivoted toward in the last few years," he observes. Yet Rafuse observes that it's also important to demonstrate an aptitude for management, security, and customer experience. "Other integral soft skills include strong communication, emotional intelligence, and patience." Such attributes indicate an ability to work as part of a team and larger workforce. "This can make all the difference when seeking to stand out in a deep applicant pool."

Networking is an excellent way to stay competitive, since it opens the door to career guidance from other industry experts, says Diane Rafferty, managing director, national technology group, with workforce management and talent solutions firm Atrium. "Even if you find networking events awkward, remember that they also allow you to gain new perspectives on various matters and ideas," she advises in an email interview. Rafferty also suggests reconnecting with former colleagues and contacts, as well as attending industry events, joining professional associations, and participating in online forums to connect with like-minded professionals.

Staying current with technology tools and practices is essential to maintain a competitive edge. "Keep abreast of innovations relevant to your industry," Rafferty recommends. "Regularly update your technical skills and knowledge by taking online courses, attending webinars, and reading industry publications."

Rafferty believes that investing in professional development is vital to remain relevant and competitive in an ever-evolving workplace. "Always look for opportunities to expand your skillset, whether it's through hands-on experience, formal education, or professional certifications," she advises. Also take the time to identify the skills most in demand in the sector you're targeting and concentrate on developing them. "This will make you a more valuable asset to your current employer and increase your chances of securing new opportunities."

Staying on Top

Rapid technology advancement is driving the need for IT talent -- but mostly in specialized, cutting-edge fields, such as AI, cybersecurity, and cloud computing, says Maksym Prokhorov, co-founder and CEO at a business automation platform PLATMA. "This paradox means that while there's no shortage of available roles, businesses struggle to find suitable candidates with the skills they need most," he says via email. "For those seeking jobs in IT, this means there's plenty of opportunity, but only for those willing to learn, adapt, and reskill."

Continuously expanding your skill set and earning new certifications ensures continued career relevance. But when competition is high, you can’t expect roles to come to you, Prokhorov warns. "While easier said than done in a field that tends to attract introverts, marketing yourself is important," he advises. "Keeping up with peers and industry trends will boost your visibility and ensure you’re on top of your game when a hiring manager comes calling."

Career Killers

Failing to differentiate oneself from the pack can doom a job seeker in today's IT market, especially when departments are more technically proficient than ever. "In years past, competence with a certain program might have guaranteed employment in the field," Rafuse explains. "Now, rival applicants almost certainly have a knowledge level that's at least similar to another given prospect."

During interviews, Rafuse believes it's important to go beyond baseline resume boilerplate to describe valuable experiences and skillsets. "IT leaders want to know what projects an applicant has worked on, the lessons that previous experiences have provided, and how it all fits into their company's broader approach as it pertains to both culture and strategy."

Adaptably Helps

Beyond skills, adaptability is the attribute most businesses look for in a job seeker. "Across industries, the modern worker wears many hats, so presenting oneself with a willingness to learn and take on new roles provides a leg up on other candidates who might want to focus on a single job or responsibility," Rafuse says. "Overall, it's not wise for job seekers to pigeonhole themselves."

With the job market saturated, you need a strong personal brand and impeccable soft skills, such as communication -- and not just during interviews, Prokhorov states. "If you’re sending out resumes you haven't tailored to highlight how your skills align with the specific job requirements, good luck getting a call back."