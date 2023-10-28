Sponsored By

Sherelle Moore on Global Network Defense, Entrepreneurship, and Outage SolutionsSherelle Moore on Global Network Defense, Entrepreneurship, and Outage Solutions

Owner and CEO and Sherelle Moore details outage solutions, leading the US Navy's network defense and previews her keynote presentation from our ‘Cloud Crisis Management’ live webinar on Tuesday, October 17.

Brandon Taylor

October 28, 2023

2 Min Read
Professional headshot of Sherelle Moore.
via Sherelle Moore

At a Glance

  • Sherelle Moore led the nation's first line of network defense as an IP Officer for the US Navy.
  • She explains why SLAs are a critical influence on potential outage solutions from cloud service providers.
  • This knowledge allows her to lead by example as an entrepreneur at Cyion Cyber Security Services.

Utilizing the many facets of SOC management, while specializing in cloud operations, cybersecurity, and incident response allowed Sherelle Moore to lead the first line of network defense as an IP Officer for the US Navy. That type of responsibility is critical in ensuring the safety of sailors primarily, who then provide greater national security amid any adversity across the open seas whether onshore or abroad. “My role as an incident manager is to ensure that processes and procedures are in place by working with the DR and the BCP teams that enable applications and backups to be readily available during a crisis.”

Those same attributes have impacted her efficiency and role with the City of Dallas as their SOC Manager. “Forecasting and getting ahead of potential threats go hand in hand. Whatever I do in my professional organization is applied to my career at the City of Dallas and vice versa.” Next on the list: Sherelle was the featured keynote speaker for our ‘Cloud Crisis Management’ live webinar. The event took place on Tuesday, October 17, presented by InformationWeek and sponsored by Fortinet.

Sherelle opened our broadcast with a session titled ‘Cloud Crisis Management Solutions’. She provided us with some clarity in a video interview:

Related:Firms Arm US Against AI Cyberattacks

SLAs are a critical influence on potential outage solutions from cloud service providers. They must be clearly defined and should directly align with an organization’s goals and standards. “If you miss an SLA and three hours pass by, then your entire organization could possibly be affected by that. So, it's important to define the SLA prior to implementing a cloud or even while going through the process of fully migrating everything over to a cloud service provider. You must understand the importance of those SLAs and how breaching them can affect an organization.”

This knowledge allows Sherelle to lead by example as an entrepreneur at Cyion Cyber Security Services. “To me, being an entrepreneur means creating opportunities for other people, not just for myself. Securing financial freedom is important as well as helping people that are trying to break into the cyber security field who may be having a hard time finding an entry point. I’m about promoting advancement and growth opportunities by encouraging a more proactive nature and instead of reactive through providing tools and training.”

Watch the archived 'Cloud Crisis Management' live webinar on-demand today.

About the Author(s)

Brandon Taylor

Brandon Taylor

Digital Editorial Program Manager

Brandon Taylor enables successful delivery of sponsored content programs across Enterprise IT media brands: Data Center Knowledge, InformationWeek, ITPro Today and Network Computing.

See more from Brandon Taylor
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

ESG concept with modern windmills situated amidst white clouds and a blue sky.
IT Infrastructure
How the Cloud Can Help Enterprises Become More SustainableHow the Cloud Can Help Enterprises Become More Sustainable
byJohn Edwards
Oct 23, 2023
4 Min Read
Warped, Spiraling Clock face on blue background
Machine Learning & AI
How Do We Manage AI Hallucinations?How Do We Manage AI Hallucinations?
byRichard Pallardy
Oct 24, 2023
11 Min Read
robot exercising with red dumbbells
IT Leadership
Are You Digitally Fit? Get Your Free Assessment TodayAre You Digitally Fit? Get Your Free Assessment
byInformationWeek Staff
Sep 27, 2023
1 Min Read
Rendering of humanoid robot hacker in server room to illustrate AI cyberattack concept.
Cyber Resilience
Firms Arm US Against AI CyberattacksFirms Arm US Against AI Cyberattacks
byShane Snider
Oct 25, 2023
4 Min Read
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports