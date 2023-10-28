Utilizing the many facets of SOC management, while specializing in cloud operations, cybersecurity, and incident response allowed Sherelle Moore to lead the first line of network defense as an IP Officer for the US Navy. That type of responsibility is critical in ensuring the safety of sailors primarily, who then provide greater national security amid any adversity across the open seas whether onshore or abroad. “My role as an incident manager is to ensure that processes and procedures are in place by working with the DR and the BCP teams that enable applications and backups to be readily available during a crisis.”

Those same attributes have impacted her efficiency and role with the City of Dallas as their SOC Manager. “Forecasting and getting ahead of potential threats go hand in hand. Whatever I do in my professional organization is applied to my career at the City of Dallas and vice versa.” Next on the list: Sherelle was the featured keynote speaker for our ‘Cloud Crisis Management’ live webinar. The event took place on Tuesday, October 17, presented by InformationWeek and sponsored by Fortinet.

Sherelle opened our broadcast with a session titled ‘Cloud Crisis Management Solutions’. She provided us with some clarity in a video interview:

SLAs are a critical influence on potential outage solutions from cloud service providers. They must be clearly defined and should directly align with an organization’s goals and standards. “If you miss an SLA and three hours pass by, then your entire organization could possibly be affected by that. So, it's important to define the SLA prior to implementing a cloud or even while going through the process of fully migrating everything over to a cloud service provider. You must understand the importance of those SLAs and how breaching them can affect an organization.”

This knowledge allows Sherelle to lead by example as an entrepreneur at Cyion Cyber Security Services. “To me, being an entrepreneur means creating opportunities for other people, not just for myself. Securing financial freedom is important as well as helping people that are trying to break into the cyber security field who may be having a hard time finding an entry point. I’m about promoting advancement and growth opportunities by encouraging a more proactive nature and instead of reactive through providing tools and training.”

