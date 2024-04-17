Fintech startups and even incumbent banks continue to explore ways to leverage widely popular artificial intelligence for a host of tasks.

This includes producing and personalizing policy documents, the extraction of information from documents, and communication with customers. AI could be tasked to work with big data, which banks have plenty of, with generative AI also being put to work. There are concerns, however, about AI potentially introducing hallucinations into processes as well as the potential for bad actors to use AI to assail the security of banks and smaller fintechs.

The risks could be further compounded if quantum-powered AI, a potential future tech tag team, gets into the wrong hands -- a nightmare scenario where current encryption protection might be at risk of becoming vulnerable.

In the latest episode of DOS Won’t Hunt, Doug Hathaway, vice president of engineering with Versapay; Prashant Kelker, chief strategy officer and partner with ISG; and Sitaram Iyer, senior director of cloud native solutions with Venafi discuss ways innovations that could transform fintech might also require conversations about guardrails and safeguards as technologies converge. Though quantum computing is still down the road, AI is making moves here and now, including in fintech.

Listen to the full podcast here.