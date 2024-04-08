As AI compounds the problem of fraud, the Federal Trade Commission put a new rule in play on April 1 to combat some $1.1 billion in reported losses that stem from impersonating government and business agencies.

Data from the FTC points to scammers largely tricking the public, often via electronic messages, that include false claims there is a legal matter to resolve, bogus security alerts, fake requests for subscription renewals, fake package delivery issues that need to be resolved, and false giveaways or promises of money to claim.

The flood of generative AI (GenAI) tools and resources brings additional concerns about the technology being put to work to enhance imposter scams and fraud by creating content that -- at first blush -- might seem official. The FTC’s new rule is intended to give the agency more tools to fight such crimes and seek damages from the fraudsters.

In this episode of DOS Won’t Hunt, Jordan Burris, vice president for public sector strategy with Socure; AJ Nash, vice president of intelligence with ZeroFox; Chanley Howell, partner with Foley & Lardner; and Chris Briggs, senior vice president of identity with Mitek Systems discuss what the new rule may mean for companies and the fight against AI-powered fraud.

Listen to the full podcast here.