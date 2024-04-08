With AI making fraud easier, the commission responds with a rule to fight the impersonation of government and business.

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor

April 8, 2024

As AI compounds the problem of fraud, the Federal Trade Commission put a new rule in play on April 1 to combat some $1.1 billion in reported losses that stem from impersonating government and business agencies.

Data from the FTC points to scammers largely tricking the public, often via electronic messages, that include false claims there is a legal matter to resolve, bogus security alerts, fake requests for subscription renewals, fake package delivery issues that need to be resolved, and false giveaways or promises of money to claim.

The flood of generative AI (GenAI) tools and resources brings additional concerns about the technology being put to work to enhance imposter scams and fraud by creating content that -- at first blush -- might seem official. The FTC’s new rule is intended to give the agency more tools to fight such crimes and seek damages from the fraudsters.

In this episode of DOS Won’t Hunt, Jordan Burris, vice president for public sector strategy with Socure; AJ Nash, vice president of intelligence with ZeroFox; Chanley Howell, partner with Foley & Lardner; and Chris Briggs, senior vice president of identity with Mitek Systems discuss what the new rule may mean for companies and the fight against AI-powered fraud.

Listen to the full podcast here.

About the Author(s)

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Senior Editor

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth covers tech policy, including ethics, privacy, legislation, and risk; fintech; code strategy; and cloud & edge computing for InformationWeek. He has been a journalist for more than 25 years, reporting on business and technology first in New Jersey, then covering the New York tech startup community, and later as a freelancer for such outlets as TheStreet, Investopedia, and Street Fight. Follow him on Twitter: @jpruth.


See more from Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

Business innovative solution and creative concept as a paper boat tied to a light bulb
IT Leadership
9 Ways to Ensure Continuous Innovation9 Ways to Ensure Continuous Innovation
byLisa Morgan
Apr 2, 2024
9 Slides
Hand charging an electric car, leaves and butterflies emerge from the cars exhaust, idea of sustainable transportation. Green energy, eco friendly
Sustainability
Sustainable Transportation Takes OffSustainable Transportation Takes Off
bySamuel Greengard
Mar 26, 2024
5 Min Read
Robotic hand takes a slice out of a coin, representing money
Machine Learning & AI
Special Report: What's Next for the GenAI Market in 2024?Special Report: What's Next for the GenAI Market in 2024
bySara Peters
Mar 12, 2024
3 Min Read
Robot hand with green plug, plug socket
Sustainability
Confronting the AI Energy DrainConfronting the AI Energy Drain
byRichard Pallardy
Apr 1, 2024
14 Min Read
In the System Control Room IT Specialist and Project Engineer Have Discussion, they're surrounded by Multiple Monitors with Graphics.
Cyber Resilience
10 Ways to Boost Cybersecurity Talent Retention10 Ways to Boost Cybersecurity Talent Retention
byCarrie Pallardy
Mar 28, 2024
8 Min Read
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
May 2, 2024
While there are plentiful options in cyber resiliency and business continuity tools and platforms, there isn’t one that can knock out everything from sudden cloud outages to prolonged ransomware attacks in a single punch. What can you do to keep the company on its feet no matter what is thrown at it? Find out in this new virtual event.
Reserve Your Seat Now