How to Improve Remote Network Reliability

As the work-from-home trend continues accelerating, many network managers are struggling to provide a degree of remote service reliability and quality that meets or exceeds on-site levels.

Providing consistently excellent network service to staff wherever they're located isn't an impossible mission. Just a few basic technologies and methodologies will ensure that all team members, regardless of location, receive the quality connectivity they need and deserve.

Adopting a standardized approach to home office connectivity can ensure a stable and reliable communications environment, noted Rob Long, senior director, network advisory services, with technology research firm ISG. "The standard must include local wired and/or wireless networks within the home office, as well as minimum broadband connectivity at the edge," he said.



