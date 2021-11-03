informa
IT Strategy
Feature

How to Improve Remote Network Reliability

Home workers deserve the same level of network reliability as their on-site counterparts. Fortunately, reaching this goal is probably easier than you think.
Network Computing
Contributor
November 03, 2021

As the work-from-home trend continues accelerating, many network managers are struggling to provide a degree of remote service reliability and quality that meets or exceeds on-site levels.

Providing consistently excellent network service to staff wherever they're located isn't an impossible mission. Just a few basic technologies and methodologies will ensure that all team members, regardless of location, receive the quality connectivity they need and deserve.

Adopting a standardized approach to home office connectivity can ensure a stable and reliable communications environment, noted Rob Long, senior director, network advisory services, with technology research firm ISG. "The standard must include local wired and/or wireless networks within the home office, as well as minimum broadband connectivity at the edge," he said.

Read the full article on Network Computing.

