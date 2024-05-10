Deciphering the Future of AI

Here are three essential pillars that business and tech leaders must address to unlock AI’s transformative power.

Juan José López Murphy, Head of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence,  Globant

May 10, 2024

3 Min Read
brain made up on cogs and wheels
adrian ilie825 via Adobe Stock

In an imaginary timeline of artificial intelligence, 2023 could be defined as the year it became an everyday tool in everyone's life. AI has been present in various forms for some time, but ChatGPT and the emergence of new chatbots competing to offer better solutions have made it accessible to all. 

However, its true impact is glimpsed in the future potential for economic development. According to a 2023 McKinsey report, 55% of companies use AI, whereas in 2017, only 20% employed it in at least one business area. Over the next 10 years, this could translate to a 7% increase in global GDP, according to a projection by Goldman Sachs. 

In the competition to offer better products and services, companies that embrace artificial intelligence as a partner will stand out. The consulting firm Gartner estimates that the next 36 months will be crucial for various economic sectors that leverage AI in building and protecting organizations and value generation. 

Thus arises a central concept that revolutionizes the world of business as we know it: artificial intelligence as a strategic partner. This means using AI as a tool capable of renewing processes, directly influencing business, facilitating daily operations, and maximizing value creation. The potential is so vast that, although it will be implemented differently, all sectors could benefit from its productivity and improved decision-making. 

Related:Transform Data Leadership: Core Skills for Chief Data Officers in 2024

The challenge will be including this new partner and maximizing its positive impact. Internally, we must learn from three new situations that will determine the scope: 

First, AI should no longer function solely within IT teams; its implementation must be cross-cutting. Solutions are for everyone, and each sector should adopt them. For example, the human resources department could use it to expedite personnel selection, the legal department for smart contract development, sales for data filtering and better understanding of potential buyers, marketing for personalized communications, and logistics to streamline production processes; the list could go on. 

Secondly, CEOs must be active drivers and participate in various initiatives. Leaders must instill a culture of innovation because integrating AI into different teams will benefit the organization. The challenge for leaders will be adapting to new technologies and educating themselves in a world of opportunities and threats. It is no coincidence that in recent times, important companies worldwide have chosen the CIO when appointing a successor. Those closest to technological developments have the most significant influence on the business. 

Related:Should Government Be Allowed to Regulate AI?

Thirdly, over the next 36 months, organizations must manage the following fundamental values regarding artificial intelligence, as defined by the Gartner report: trust, risk, and security. Trust management involves achieving solutions that are functional, flawless, and transparent. For example, create a chatbot that is effective in its responses or ensure that it is well-trained to consider all variables when analyzing database information.  

Risk management is about preventing potential harm from artificial intelligence. Beyond all the benefits it can achieve, considerations must also include data protection, privacy, intellectual property, and bias control in implementation. Security management is crucial, considering the increasing number of digital assets and greater exposure to attacks. In 2023, the average data breach cost $4.45 million, 15% more than three years earlier, according to IBM. The same report found that organizations using AI for cybersecurity saved $1.76 million compared to those that did not. To put it into perspective for the future, by 2026, organizations that have invested in continuous threat exposure management will prevent two out of every three breaches, according to the Gartner report. 

Related:How AI is Reshaping Retail

The rapid evolution of technology can render even the most recent forecasts obsolete, making it crucial to adopt a long-term perspective when integrating artificial intelligence as a strategic ally. However, time is of the essence, and the next three years will be pivotal for all organizations. It is essential to act with foresight and agility to fully harness the potential of AI in this ever-changing and highly competitive landscape. 

About the Author(s)

Juan José López Murphy

Juan José López Murphy

Head of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence,  Globant

As Head of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence Juan José is

Leading Data Science and AI practices globally, including value

proposition, career path definition, technical assessments, project

review, and brand recognition. He also leads client meetings on

technical, commercial, integration, and ideation of projects and

initiatives.

He has more than 15 years of experience dealing with getting new

insights and improving decisions from data and models, working

on issues related to the interplay of innovation, strategy,

technology, and data, and an academic background in Industrial

Engineering at the Technological Institute of Buenos Aires (ITBA)

and co-author of the books "Embracing the Power of AI - A Gentle

CxO Guide" and “La Ingeniería del Big Data” (“Big Data

Engineering”), Juan José has a true passion for data that leads

him to be constantly learning, thinking and looking on how

Technology enables and is the driver of, Business Model

Innovation.

Juan José has been an active speaker during his career,

participating in several conferences and hosting events such as

Converge in 2019.

See more from Juan José López Murphy
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

cybercrime abstract with two locks
Cyber Resilience
10 Cyber Incident Response Tips From Those Who've Had a Breach and Lived to Tell About It10 Cyber Incident Response Tips
bySara Peters
May 8, 2024
6 Min Read
DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) strand, illustration.
Data Management
DNA is an Ancient Form of Data Storage. Is it Also a Radical New Alternative?DNA is an Ancient Form of Data Storage. Is it Also a Radical New Alternative?
byRichard Pallardy
May 7, 2024
15 Min Read
Paul Nakasone, former director of the National Security Agency, and a former commander of US Cyber Command, speaks at the RSA Conference 2024.
Cyber Resilience
Four Horsemen of Cyber Reunite at the RSA ConferenceFour Horsemen of Cyber Reunite at the RSA Conference
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
May 9, 2024
6 Min Read
Technologist and author Bruce Schneier addresses the crowd at RSA Conference 2024 about the future impacts of AI on democracy.
Machine Learning & AI
Bruce Schneier: 5 Ways AI Could Shake Up DemocracyBruce Schneier: 5 Ways AI Could Shake Up Democracy
byShane Snider
May 8, 2024
6 Min Read
Business innovative solution and creative concept as a paper boat tied to a light bulb
IT Leadership
9 Ways to Ensure Continuous Innovation9 Ways to Ensure Continuous Innovation
byLisa Morgan
Apr 2, 2024
9 Slides
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
May 2, 2024
While there are plentiful options in cyber resiliency and business continuity tools and platforms, there isn’t one that can knock out everything from sudden cloud outages to prolonged ransomware attacks in a single punch. What can you do to keep the company on its feet no matter what is thrown at it? Find out in this new virtual event.
Reserve Your Seat Now