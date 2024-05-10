Deciphering the Future of AI

In an imaginary timeline of artificial intelligence, 2023 could be defined as the year it became an everyday tool in everyone's life. AI has been present in various forms for some time, but ChatGPT and the emergence of new chatbots competing to offer better solutions have made it accessible to all.

However, its true impact is glimpsed in the future potential for economic development. According to a 2023 McKinsey report, 55% of companies use AI, whereas in 2017, only 20% employed it in at least one business area. Over the next 10 years, this could translate to a 7% increase in global GDP, according to a projection by Goldman Sachs.

In the competition to offer better products and services, companies that embrace artificial intelligence as a partner will stand out. The consulting firm Gartner estimates that the next 36 months will be crucial for various economic sectors that leverage AI in building and protecting organizations and value generation.

Thus arises a central concept that revolutionizes the world of business as we know it: artificial intelligence as a strategic partner. This means using AI as a tool capable of renewing processes, directly influencing business, facilitating daily operations, and maximizing value creation. The potential is so vast that, although it will be implemented differently, all sectors could benefit from its productivity and improved decision-making.

The challenge will be including this new partner and maximizing its positive impact. Internally, we must learn from three new situations that will determine the scope:

First, AI should no longer function solely within IT teams; its implementation must be cross-cutting. Solutions are for everyone, and each sector should adopt them. For example, the human resources department could use it to expedite personnel selection, the legal department for smart contract development, sales for data filtering and better understanding of potential buyers, marketing for personalized communications, and logistics to streamline production processes; the list could go on.

Secondly, CEOs must be active drivers and participate in various initiatives. Leaders must instill a culture of innovation because integrating AI into different teams will benefit the organization. The challenge for leaders will be adapting to new technologies and educating themselves in a world of opportunities and threats. It is no coincidence that in recent times, important companies worldwide have chosen the CIO when appointing a successor. Those closest to technological developments have the most significant influence on the business.

Thirdly, over the next 36 months, organizations must manage the following fundamental values regarding artificial intelligence, as defined by the Gartner report: trust, risk, and security. Trust management involves achieving solutions that are functional, flawless, and transparent. For example, create a chatbot that is effective in its responses or ensure that it is well-trained to consider all variables when analyzing database information.

Risk management is about preventing potential harm from artificial intelligence. Beyond all the benefits it can achieve, considerations must also include data protection, privacy, intellectual property, and bias control in implementation. Security management is crucial, considering the increasing number of digital assets and greater exposure to attacks. In 2023, the average data breach cost $4.45 million, 15% more than three years earlier, according to IBM. The same report found that organizations using AI for cybersecurity saved $1.76 million compared to those that did not. To put it into perspective for the future, by 2026, organizations that have invested in continuous threat exposure management will prevent two out of every three breaches, according to the Gartner report.

The rapid evolution of technology can render even the most recent forecasts obsolete, making it crucial to adopt a long-term perspective when integrating artificial intelligence as a strategic ally. However, time is of the essence, and the next three years will be pivotal for all organizations. It is essential to act with foresight and agility to fully harness the potential of AI in this ever-changing and highly competitive landscape.