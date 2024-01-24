Sponsored By

A Bitter Pill for GenAI as Nightshade Takes the SpotlightA Bitter Pill for GenAI as Nightshade Takes the Spotlight

With attention on software that can “poison” content to make it harder for AI models to interpret, the debate on fair use and copyright intensifies.

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

January 24, 2024

Litigation and regulation of AI are still in their early days, but some parties are already going on active offense to protect materials they do not want scraped to train models to emulate their work.

Momentum continues to build across social media and in news headlines for a heated discussion about software such as Nightshade, which introduces elements in content to disrupt AI’s ability to understand what it is looking at. This free software has been made available for artists to use, offering them a way to “poison” their own work and discourage GenAI from training on their creations.

According to VentureBeat, this project out of the SAND Lab at the University of Chicago leverages its own AI to thwart GenAI by adding a tag to images that spoofs AI models into believing they see something different.

Certain supporters of content produced via AI naturally cried foul about what they view as harm to their space. Meanwhile creatives who do not want their works to be mimicked by AI pointed out that they are making changes to their own materials -- that it is their choice to add such elements to their images.

Debate over the use of original works to train GenAI includes the recent lawsuit brought by The New York Times against OpenAI and Microsoft, where intellectual property and copyright law may be hashed out. There is speculation the lawsuit might stall, if not kill OpenAI. In response, OpenAI wrote in a blogpost that it supports journalism but it did not believe the litigation had merit.

Related:Neil deGrasse Tyson on Calling Out Bad Data and Appreciating AI

This episode of DOS Won’t Hunt takes a look at proactive efforts to interfere with AI, what is at stake for opposing parties, and how data privacy may also be part of the discussion.

Listen to the full podcast here.

About the Author(s)

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Senior Editor

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth covers tech policy, including ethics, privacy, legislation, and risk; fintech; code strategy; and cloud & edge computing for InformationWeek. He has been a journalist for more than 25 years, reporting on business and technology first in New Jersey, then covering the New York tech startup community, and later as a freelancer for such outlets as TheStreet, Investopedia, and Street Fight. Follow him on Twitter: @jpruth.


See more from Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

AI Programmer with laptop computer overlay ai connect with human infographics for artificial intelligence software engineer coding
Software & Services
Why Your Business Should Consider Using Intelligent ApplicationsWhy Your Business Should Consider Using Intelligent Applications
byJohn Edwards
Jan 18, 2024
4 Min Read
Merck pharmaceutical location
Cyber Resilience
Merck's Cyberattack Settlement: What Does it Mean for Cyber Insurance Coverage?Merck's Cyberattack Settlement: What Does it Mean for Cyber Insurance Coverage?
byCarrie Pallardy
Jan 12, 2024
6 Min Read
The New York Times daily newspaper skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan in New York
Machine Learning & AI
What the NYT Case Against OpenAI, Microsoft Could Mean for AI and Its UsersWhat the NYT Case Against OpenAI, Microsoft Could Mean for AI and Its Users
byCarrie Pallardy
Jan 5, 2024
9 Min Read
a gold crown against a light gold backdrop
IT Leadership
What I Learned as CEO for a Day at a Global Tech CompanyWhat I Learned as CEO for a Day at a Global Tech Company
byJanice Rodgers
Jan 24, 2024
4 Min Read
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports