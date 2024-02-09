AI Enables New Cyber Threats. Are You Ready?
While AI's benefits assist businesses, it opens the door to additional cyber threats, challenges, and risks that organizations must acknowledge.
February 9, 2024
The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and its growing use has sparked a revolution. Many businesses are captivated and eager to leverage AI's endless possibilities. However, along with AI's merits, we cannot ignore its potential risks as a new array of cyber threats emerge when intricate AI algorithms cross paths with malicious cyber elements.
We can harness AI's strengths while safeguarding against its potential pitfalls, which range from AI-powered phishing schemes to ultra-realistic deepfakes. As such, the key to safeguarding the enterprise is understanding these new threats.
While AI's benefits assist businesses, it opens the door to additional cyber challenges and risks that organizations must acknowledge. Some of these new risks and tactics include the following:
