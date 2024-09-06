Designing for the ‘Human in the Loop’

As businesses increasingly adopt AI to boost efficiency and become more innovative, the workforce's perception of these changes varies significantly. For example, research shows that approximately 70% of employees are eager to offload tasks to AI, but according to our research, 28% of workers also fear job displacement.

This dichotomy presents a real challenge for leadership: harnessing AI's full potential while addressing commonly held fears.

The practical application of AI can often fall short due to a failure to integrate it thoughtfully. Leaders recognize this, but many are still trying to understand what working harmoniously with AI really looks like in their organization. Deloitte research shows that 73% of leaders believe in the importance of ensuring human imagination keeps pace with tech innovation, but a mere 9% are making progress toward achieving that balance.

Meanwhile, some organizations are forging ahead. Our research also found that 28% of workers say they already use generative AI for work occasionally, and 8% say it’s expected or encouraged as part of their work.

But simply encouraging workers to use AI isn’t enough -- companies need to meet workers where they are and create safe spaces for those hesitant to experiment and become comfortable with AI. To overcome this hurdle, companies need to build a culture where AI complements human skills.

Deloitte’s insights suggest that enhancing uniquely human capabilities such as empathy and curiosity is crucial in making this transition successful. Given its user-friendly nature, generative AI could be an excellent use case. In fact, we found that 71% of executives said their organization’s plans for generative AI include using it to advance the human capabilities of their workers.

A Human-Centric Approach to AI Use

Organizations that have successfully integrated AI demonstrate that human and business outcomes can improve when technology supports rather than replaces workers. Our latest Global Human Capital Trends report shows that leading organizations already recognize this.

Freeing workers from data-heavy or repetitive tasks can enable them to participate in more relationship-focused work. One example is a healthcare provider using AI to expedite patient processing. This can enable medical professionals to spend more time on patient care, improving both outcomes and physician job satisfaction.

Another way AI can support workers is by gauging employee sentiment to address issues such as burnout risk. A global professional services firm has implemented an AI chatbot to check in with workers, gauge their sentiment at work, and assign a workforce “mood score” that determines a part of leadership bonuses to improve worker -- and, by extension -- business outcomes.

To shift perceptions and address concerns around AI adoption, organizations can invite employees into the process by communicating clearly with them about how AI is being implemented and offering training programs and digital playgrounds where they can experiment with the technology in a safe, controlled environment.

These approaches can help demystify AI and empower the workforce to build confidence in leveraging AI to their benefit.

AI Adoption: Risks and Opportunities

Despite its transformative potential, AI implementation has potential risks that organizations should consider. Data privacy is a major one, especially intellectual property concerns about AI-generated synthetic media or disinformation campaigns that erode trust. Deloitte's research found that only 37% of workers are very confident that their organization is using data in a highly responsible way. Deloitte also found that workers can perceive employers as much as 2.3 times less empathetic and human when AI tools are offered. AI can also produce inaccurate information and reinforce existing biases from the data it’s trained on or from the people who design it.

Responsible data use can help address privacy issues and create value for both workers and organizations. A prominent stock imagery company is putting this into practice by securing third-party artist permissions to train its AI-driven image generator tools on their work -- and paying them when an image generated from their work is licensed.

Addressing AI’s errors and biases requires a human touch -- curious and empathetic workers who can ensure responsible, nuanced decision-making --something AI currently cannot replicate. For example, unlike applications that either work or don’t, generative AI can produce results with varying levels of accuracy, making human oversight critical.

Cybersecurity is also a major, growing challenge, and organizations should integrate comprehensive cybersecurity strategies into their AI deployments from the outset and assess where AI itself could bolster security. For example, using AI to enhance cyber threat detection and response can turn potential vulnerabilities into strengths, reinforcing organizations’ security infrastructures and protecting sensitive data.

Building the AI-Integrated Workforce

To harness AI’s full potential, organizations should cultivate an environment where technology enhances rather than replaces human efforts. For leaders in every sector, strategic AI deployment should prioritize enhancing human capabilities and develop policies prioritizing innovation and security.

Given the speed of new developments in the field, taking an ongoing, evolving approach to AI integration is critical while maintaining an unwavering commitment to the human workforce. By confronting AI’s challenges head-on and using it judiciously, businesses can navigate the complexities of implementing AI, making it a partner in progress rather than a disruptor. This balanced approach can enhance operations and significantly enhance employee engagement and satisfaction, paving the way for a more resilient and adaptive organization.



