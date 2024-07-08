Do the EU’s Proactive Regulations Stifle Tech Innovation?

What effect does regulatory scrutiny have on tech companies, especially given the EU’s assertive action in recent weeks?

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor

July 8, 2024

In recent weeks, the European Union (EU) has gone after Apple for breaching the Digital Markets Act and Microsoft for Teams bundling in violation of antitrust law. Those are just some of the more recent examples of the plethora of policies that affect tech companies the EU is willing to enforce.

Other laws and guidelines include the General Data Protection Regulation for information privacy, and the Artificial Intelligence Act to lay down guidelines for the technology’s use within the EU.

While the EU continues to show its readiness to execute policy, regulatory oversight in the US has yet to be unified or as proactive in its approach.

Alberto Gimeno, CEO of Invofox, offers his perspective as a company that got its start in Spain, then relocated its headquarters to the US as part of the Y Combinator startup accelerator program. In this episode, he discusses some of the differences between these markets when it comes to regulation and how that can affect a growing tech company such as his.

Listen to the full podcast here.

About the Author(s)

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Senior Editor

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth covers tech policy, including ethics, privacy, legislation, and risk; fintech; code strategy; and cloud & edge computing for InformationWeek. He has been a journalist for more than 25 years, reporting on business and technology first in New Jersey, then covering the New York tech startup community, and later as a freelancer for such outlets as TheStreet, Investopedia, and Street Fight. Follow him on Twitter: @jpruth.


See more from Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

Single word sabotage. Text on green and yellow background.
Cyber Resilience
10 Ways Employees Are Sabotaging Your Cybersecurity Stance10 Ways Employees Are Sabotaging Your Cybersecurity Stance
byLisa Morgan
Jun 20, 2024
10 Slides
Calculator displaying the text "SALARY" on top of $100 bills.
IT Leadership
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report: Profits, Layoffs, and the Continued Rise of AI2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report
byInformationWeek Staff
Jun 4, 2024
1 Min Read
A young man with glasses is watching futuristic symbols on a computer screen. Symbols are reflecting in the man's glasses.
Data Management
Who Owns Me: Data Monetization, Data Privacy, and Data OwnershipWho Owns Me: Data Monetization, Data Privacy, and Data Ownership
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
Jun 10, 2024
crystal ball on a laptop
IT Leadership
9 Future of Work Concepts That Need More Attention9 Future of Work Concepts That Need More Attention
byLisa Morgan
Jun 4, 2024
9 Slides
Drone delivery package over London, UK
Software & Services
Will Home Drone Deliveries Ever Become Practical?Will Home Drone Deliveries Ever Become Practical?
byJohn Edwards
Jun 21, 2024
5 Min Read
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports