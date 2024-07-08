Do the EU’s Proactive Regulations Stifle Tech Innovation?

In recent weeks, the European Union (EU) has gone after Apple for breaching the Digital Markets Act and Microsoft for Teams bundling in violation of antitrust law. Those are just some of the more recent examples of the plethora of policies that affect tech companies the EU is willing to enforce.

Other laws and guidelines include the General Data Protection Regulation for information privacy, and the Artificial Intelligence Act to lay down guidelines for the technology’s use within the EU.

While the EU continues to show its readiness to execute policy, regulatory oversight in the US has yet to be unified or as proactive in its approach.

Alberto Gimeno, CEO of Invofox, offers his perspective as a company that got its start in Spain, then relocated its headquarters to the US as part of the Y Combinator startup accelerator program. In this episode, he discusses some of the differences between these markets when it comes to regulation and how that can affect a growing tech company such as his.

Listen to the full podcast here.