Intel is making a power move to enter the GenAI software space.

The Santa Clara, Calif. chip giant on Wednesday announced it was partnering with asset manager DigitalBridge Group to create Articul8 AI, an independent company with a focus on “turn-key” generative AI (GenAI) enterprise solutions.

The new company will use Intel’s GenAI system developed with one of its own supercomputers. The system can read text and images using a combination of open-source and proprietary technology. The companies are staying tight-lipped on the deal’s value and their stake in the new company.

Articul8 will offer enterprise customers a platform delivering AI capabilities for customer data, training, and inference and will provide a choice of cloud, on-prem, or hybrid deployment, the company said in a release.

“With its deep AI and HPC domain knowledge and enterprise-grade GenAI deployments, Articul8 is well positioned to deliver tangible business outcomes for Intel and our broader ecosystem of customers and partners,” Pat Gelsinger, Intel’s CEO, said in a statement.

Arun Subramaniyan, formerly vice president and general manager at Intel’s Data Center and AI Group, was named as CEO of Articul8. DigitalBridge served as the lead investor, with other venture capital firms joining in the effort, including Fin Capital, Mindset Ventures, Communitas Capital, GiantLeap Capital and more taking an equity stake.

“Every global enterprise today is challenged to integrate GenAI capabilities into their workflows,” Marc Ganzi, DigitalBridge CEO, said in a release. “Articul8 has built a scalable and easy-to-deploy GenAI software platform that is already enabling enterprises to unlock value from their proprietary data. We see Gen AI as a pivotal force driving digital infrastructure.”