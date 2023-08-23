informa
Security and Risk Strategy
1 MIN READ
Feature

Candy Alexander on Advancing Cybersecurity, Business Resilience, and Cloud Navigation

NeuEon CISO Candy Alexander shares highlights from her 30-year cybersecurity background aiding tech companies by improving their cyber risk and security programs through business alignment and previews her upcoming keynote presentation on our "Cyber Resilience 2023: How to Keep IT Operations Running No Matter What" live virtual event on Thursday, Aug. 24.
Brandon Taylor
Digital Editorial Program Manager
August 23, 2023
abstract of security and lock
Credit: vska via Alamy Stock

The role of international president for the Information Systems Security Association, which NeuEon CISO and Cyber Risk Practice Lead Candy Alexander has held twice, can be both rewarding and demanding. Education initiatives at ISSA have promoted the advancement of the cybersecurity industry, while also raising awareness and visibility that have paired to impact the industry in profound ways.

As the No. 1 Global Influencer of Security Executives for 2020 by IFSEC Global, Alexander's voice was vital in establishing and co-leading the annual ISSA/ESG research project that aims to uncover problems many cybersecurity professionals face globally. From a wholistic view, ISSA is a huge mission that will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year.

"So, you might ask yourself, what is ISSA? It is an agnostic professional association that has been dedicated to the cybersecurity professional," Alexander said. "What that really means is that it's a group of like-minded people trying to help each other in building their personal networks, as well as developing the skills necessary to be successful in their organizations, in the roles that they fulfill."

Next on the list: Alexander will be one of the featured keynote speakers for our Cyber Resilience 2023 live virtual event. The event will take place on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 11 a.m. EDT, co-presented by InformationWeek and ITPro Today.

Read the Full Article on ITPro Today

Cloud Computing & Infrastructure
