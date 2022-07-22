The concept of resiliency sounds like it should be easy to understand for a business. After all, the bottom line is to ensure that the business continues to work well, keeping data flowing into, through, and out from the organization

Yet, cyber resilience is far more than a notebook full of disaster recovery plans gathering dust. Resilience today requires modern security technology and training, deep risk analysis and management, ensuring that not just your company but your cloud providers are resilient, and understanding the issues that artificial intelligence, remote computing, and the Internet of Things introduce. Oh, and you still may need that dust covered notebook, too.

InformationWeek has been tracking some of the news, opinion and advice surrounding cyber resilience. This collection of articles from the past two years can help you better understand that challenges that face all types of organizations.

Managing the Ever-Growing Risks

How Corporate Risk Management is Changing

With more focus being placed on areas like edge computing and cyber intrusions, how will corporate risk management change, and what audits should you plan on performing?

5 Cyber Resilience Lessons We Re-Learned in 2021 (But Will Probably Forget)

The past 12 months were full of painful reminders of the challenges our cybersecurity and cyber resilience efforts face. Here’s a refresher course.

Cyber Resiliency: What It Is and How To Build It

Cyberattacks continue to increase. Has your organization done all it can to protect itself? Resiliency means you can maintain critical business operations even during a cyber incident while limiting potential impacts on the ability to generate revenue.

Gauging Cybersecurity Resiliency and Why It Matters

A survey from Accenture shows many organizations have plenty of room for improvement with meshing business strategy with cybersecurity needs.

Protecting From the Threat Within: How To Manage Insider Risk

Insider risk is an ongoing challenge that cannot be overlooked. In partnership with stakeholders across the enterprise, CIOs and CISOs responsible for managing insider risk must act now.

Explosion of Connected Assets Requires IT Management Evolution

A strong Internet of Things management strategy includes having the right skills and training in-house to leverage existing capabilities and services with the technology required for managing those vulnerable IoT assets.

Going Green with Regulatory Tech for Financial Institutions

Financial institutions can make their own contributions to overcoming the challenges of climate change, starting with implementation of regulatory technology. That starts with a climate risk strategy and policies.

How CISOs Are Walking the Executive Tightrope

The role of the chief information security officer (CISO) is rapidly evolving, requiring a balanced mix of business acumen, communication skills, and risk management savvy.

Best Practices and Advice on Cyber Resilience

Building Confidence with Data Resilience

As enterprises grow more complex, the need to protect them intensifies. Have the confidence to understand potential weaknesses in your infrastructure and take a data-centric approach to resiliency.

How Climate Change is Changing Cyber Resilience Plans

With companies and cloud providers fending off wildfires, floods, mudslides, ice storms, hurricanes, and heat waves, how are CIOs/CTOs supposed to promise a resilient architecture? The answers have to extend far beyond the data center.

7 Security Practices to Protect Against Attacks, Ransomware

Is your organization taking the everyday steps to reduce vulnerability and protect against cybersecurity attacks and ransomware? Here are some basic steps – from better maintenance to internal communication -- to close those gaps.

Facing Off with the Ransomware Conundrum

A recent ransomware attempt on Accenture once again puts a spotlight on compromised security and how organizations might respond, particularly in light of trend toward ransomware attacks on large companies.

Managing Cyber Risks in Today's Threat Environment

When it comes to cyber security, there are plenty of risks to go around. Here's a look at some of the top threats and what steps can IT take to avoid security breaches.

Evolution of IT-Centric Insurance



The Cyber Insurance Market in Flux

With cyber-attacks on the rise, cyber insurance is becoming a necessity for many organizations. But costs are skyrocketing, and claims are being denied, leaving some enterprises to question whether they really need it.

What You Need to Know About Ransomware Insurance

Ransomware can bring business operations to an instant halt. Ransomware insurance can limit the immediate and long-term financial damage.

Why to Rethink Liability Insurance for IT

For years, companies have protected themselves with general liability insurance. But with the new range of cyber threats such as ransomware and data theft, IT has become part of the liability discussion.

Cloud: A Safety Net or a Threat?



Reliance on Cloud Requires Greater Resilience Among Providers

Gartner: Future of cloud is everywhere; no business strategy without cloud strategy and vice-versa.

How to Architect for Resiliency in a Cloud Outages Reality

It's no secret that the cloud can be a fickle beast. Outages are all too common, and when they happen, they can cause massive disruptions for businesses. So how can you ensure that your business is safe in the cloud?

How CIOs Should Manage the Rapid Shift to the Cloud

The pandemic caused a rapid acceleration of organizations shifting to the cloud. Now is the time to take a step back to review your move to the cloud to ensure it’s strategic and effective.

How AI Changes the Game

What Lawyers Want Everyone to Know About AI Liability

There are more discussions about AI ethics and responsible AI these days, but companies need to be clear about potential AI liability issues.