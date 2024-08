How Data Usage Improves Product Management

In today’s fast-paced world of MVPs, CI/CD, and data pipelines, one might think product managers have all the data they need to ensure the success of the products they build. The reality is that some organizations are still suffering from data silos, so it may not be apparent what data is available, let alone its value. Another challenge is a tendency to rely too heavily on technology for everything data related. For example, who has time for focus groups when MVPs and CI/CD pipelines are today’s modus operandi?

AI makes data faster and easier to get, but the insights and recommendations it generates may not necessarily be reliable.