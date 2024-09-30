2024 Cyber Resilience Strategy Report: CISOs Battle Attacks, Disasters, AI ... and Dust

Cyber resilience means different things to different people, but to all there's only one thing that matters: survival. Get the free 2024 Cyber Resilience Report here.

InformationWeek Staff, Contributor

September 30, 2024

1 Min Read
Blue sign showing "Cyber Resilience" text above keyboard with IT-related icons.
Niall Wiggan / Alamy Stock Photo

There is little to no consensus when it comes to cyber resilience, not on how to do it and not on how to define it. Errors/misconfigurations and equipment degradation caused as many significant disruptions as cyberattacks and third-party cyber incidents, and natural disasters are the top cause of significant issues.

InformationWeek embarked on this research to try to decode current cyber resilience trends. Our survey allowed us to gain insights into what today’s cybersecurity professionals think about cyber resilience today. Here are some key findings:

  • Companies are defining “cyber resilience” in a wide variety of ways. Half (48%) of respondents include “maintaining trust with stakeholders” as part of their definition.

  • Despite the need to redistribute IT budget funds to cover unexpected new technology costs like GenAI, about one-quarter (24%) devote 25% or more of their IT budget to cybersecurity.

  • One-quarter of respondents (24%) said they do not have a cyber incident response plan at all.

  • Errors/misconfigurations (18%) and equipment degradation (15%) caused as many significant disruptions as cyberattacks (15%) and third-party cyber incidents (15%).

Download this InformationWeek report today to learn more about risk and response initiatives, cyber liability insurance, the effects of GenAI, and much more.

