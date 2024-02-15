The French data protection agency, the CNIL, has opened an investigation into a pair of data breaches at payment processors that together affect nearly half of the country's population.

At the end of January, cyberattackers compromised data for 33 million French citizens held by the two companies, Viamedis and Almerys, which manage third-party payments for health insurance companies. The combined exposure is the largest-ever data breach for French citizens.

The firms were breached five days apart. Viamedis' general director stated that threat actors mounted a successful phishing attack on an employee as the initial access vector. Meanwhile, assailants accessed a portal used by health professionals to breach Almerys, according to EuroNews.

