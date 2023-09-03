Sponsored By

Candy Alexander on Advancing Cybersecurity, Business Resilience, and Cloud NavigationCandy Alexander on Advancing Cybersecurity, Business Resilience, and Cloud Navigation

NeuEon CISO Candy Alexander shares highlights from her 30-year cybersecurity background aiding tech companies by improving their cyber risk and security programs through business alignment and previews her upcoming keynote presentation on our "Cyber Resilience 2023: How to Keep IT Operations Running No Matter What" live virtual event on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Brandon Taylor

September 3, 2023

1 Min Read
abstract of security and lock
vska via Alamy Stock

The role of international president for the Information Systems Security Association, which NeuEon CISO and Cyber Risk Practice Lead Candy Alexander has held twice, can be both rewarding and demanding. Education initiatives at ISSA have promoted the advancement of thecybersecurityindustry, while also raising awareness and visibility that have paired to impact the industry in profound ways.

As the No. 1Global Influencer of Security Executives for 2020 by IFSEC Global,Alexander's voice was vital in establishing and co-leading the annual ISSA/ESG research project that aims to uncover problems many cybersecurity professionals face globally. From a wholistic view, ISSA is a huge mission that will celebrate its 40thanniversary next year.

"So, you might ask yourself, what is ISSA? It is an agnostic professional association that has been dedicated to the cybersecurity professional," Alexander said. "What that really means is thatit's a group of like-minded people trying to help each other in building their personal networks, as well as developing the skills necessary to be successful in their organizations, in the roles that they fulfill."

Next on the list:Alexanderwill be one of the featured keynote speakers for ourCyber Resilience 2023live virtual event. The event will take place on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 11 a.m. EDT, co-presented by InformationWeekandITPro Today.

Read the Full Article on ITPro Today

About the Author(s)

Brandon Taylor

Brandon Taylor

Digital Editorial Program Manager

Brandon Taylor enables successful delivery of sponsored content programs across Enterprise IT media brands: Data Center Knowledge, InformationWeek, ITPro Today and Network Computing.

See more from Brandon Taylor
Never miss a beat, get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

Carbon reduction and neutrality target concept. Net zero greenhouse gas emissions. Reducing carbon footprint.
Sustainability
What Are Scope 3 Emissions and How Can Data Centers Address Them?What Are Scope 3 Emissions and How Can Data Centers Address Them?
Aug 17, 2023
7 Min Read
old key lies on an old wooden table, natural textures, the concept of discoveries, secrets, answers
IT Infrastructure
6 Secrets of Cloud Cost Optimization6 Secrets of Cloud Cost Optimization
byJohn Edwards
Aug 17, 2023
5 Min Read
China-United States trade war concept.
IT Infrastructure
Intel Axes $5.4B Tower Semiconductor Deal After China SnubIntel Axes $5.4B Tower Semiconductor Deal After China Snub
byShane Snider
Aug 17, 2023
3 Min Read
Hand turning a conceptual knob with a robot pictogram to automate a task
Machine Learning & AI
Robotic Process Automation: Is Your Job at Risk?Robotic Process Automation: Is Your Job at Risk?
byJohn Edwards
Aug 17, 2023
4 Min Read
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports