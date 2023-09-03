Candy Alexander on Advancing Cybersecurity, Business Resilience, and Cloud NavigationCandy Alexander on Advancing Cybersecurity, Business Resilience, and Cloud Navigation
NeuEon CISO Candy Alexander shares highlights from her 30-year cybersecurity background aiding tech companies by improving their cyber risk and security programs through business alignment and previews her upcoming keynote presentation on our "Cyber Resilience 2023: How to Keep IT Operations Running No Matter What" live virtual event on Thursday, Aug. 24.
September 3, 2023
The role of international president for the Information Systems Security Association, which NeuEon CISO and Cyber Risk Practice Lead Candy Alexander has held twice, can be both rewarding and demanding. Education initiatives at ISSA have promoted the advancement of thecybersecurityindustry, while also raising awareness and visibility that have paired to impact the industry in profound ways.
As the No. 1Global Influencer of Security Executives for 2020 by IFSEC Global,Alexander's voice was vital in establishing and co-leading the annual ISSA/ESG research project that aims to uncover problems many cybersecurity professionals face globally. From a wholistic view, ISSA is a huge mission that will celebrate its 40thanniversary next year.
"So, you might ask yourself, what is ISSA? It is an agnostic professional association that has been dedicated to the cybersecurity professional," Alexander said. "What that really means is thatit's a group of like-minded people trying to help each other in building their personal networks, as well as developing the skills necessary to be successful in their organizations, in the roles that they fulfill."
Next on the list:Alexanderwill be one of the featured keynote speakers for ourCyber Resilience 2023live virtual event. The event will take place on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 11 a.m. EDT, co-presented by InformationWeekandITPro Today.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Optimizing Returns from Your Cyber Risk ProgramAug 25, 2023
Smart IT Service Management - Minimizing Resource Strain on the IT Service Desk TeamAug 25, 2023
Unlocking Maximum Productivity: AI-Powered Document Redaction & GenAI InnovationAug 30, 2023
Evolution in ITSM: Navigating the New HorizonSep 12, 2023
Cloud Crisis ManagementAug 30, 2023
Editor's Choice
Optimizing Returns from Your Cyber Risk ProgramAug 25, 2023
Smart IT Service Management - Minimizing Resource Strain on the IT Service Desk TeamAug 25, 2023
Unlocking Maximum Productivity: AI-Powered Document Redaction & GenAI InnovationAug 30, 2023
Evolution in ITSM: Navigating the New HorizonSep 12, 2023
Cloud Crisis ManagementAug 30, 2023