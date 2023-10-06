Critical Zero-Day Bug in Atlassian Confluence Under Active ExploitCritical Zero-Day Bug in Atlassian Confluence Under Active Exploit
Patch now: The Atlassian security vulnerability appears to be a remotely exploitable privilege-escalation bug that cyberattackers could use to crack collaboration environments wide open.
October 6, 2023
A critical privilege-escalation vulnerability in Atlassian Confluence Server and Confluence Data Center has been disclosed, with evidence of exploitation in the wild as a zero-day bug.
The flaw (CVE-2023-22515) affects on-premises instances of the platforms, in versions 8.0.0 and after.
"Atlassian has been made aware of an issue reported by a handful of customers where external attackers may have exploited a previously unknown vulnerability in publicly accessible Confluence Data Center and Server instances to create unauthorized Confluence administrator accounts and access Confluence instances," according to Atlassian's advisory on CVE-2023-22515, released late on Oct. 4.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Evolution in ITSM: Navigating the New HorizonSep 12, 2023
Cloud Crisis ManagementAug 30, 2023
A Halloween Special: What We Do with AI in the Shadows -- and How to Get it Into the SunlightOct 02, 2023
[Virtual Event] DevSecOps Essentials That Enable Efficient SecurityOct 04, 2023
[Virtual Event] DevSecOps Essentials That Enable Efficient SecuritySep 14, 2023
Using AI in Application Security ToolingSep 15, 2023
Evolution in ITSM: Navigating the New HorizonSep 12, 2023
Cloud Crisis ManagementAug 30, 2023
The Enterprise View to Cloud SecuritySep 27, 2023
Fundamentals of a Cyber Risk AssessmentSep 22, 2023
Editor's Choice
Evolution in ITSM: Navigating the New HorizonSep 12, 2023
Cloud Crisis ManagementAug 30, 2023
A Halloween Special: What We Do with AI in the Shadows -- and How to Get it Into the SunlightOct 02, 2023
[Virtual Event] DevSecOps Essentials That Enable Efficient SecurityOct 04, 2023
[Virtual Event] DevSecOps Essentials That Enable Efficient SecuritySep 14, 2023
Using AI in Application Security ToolingSep 15, 2023
Evolution in ITSM: Navigating the New HorizonSep 12, 2023
Cloud Crisis ManagementAug 30, 2023
The Enterprise View to Cloud SecuritySep 27, 2023
Fundamentals of a Cyber Risk AssessmentSep 22, 2023