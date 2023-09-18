Sponsored By

Cyber Risk and Resiliency Report: How CIOs Are Dueling Disaster in 2023Cyber Risk and Resiliency Report: How CIOs Are Dueling Disaster

Behind the budget allocated to cybersecurity defense and recovery lies the question of how to spend it. Find the answers in the 2023 Cyber Risk and Resiliency Report.

InformationWeek Staff

September 19, 2023

1 Min Read
Pen filling out paper form with the question: "Are you at risk for cyberattacks?"
Yee Xin Tan via Alamy

Cyberattacks and other threats to an organization’s ability to do business remain a top concern across all industries. According to InformationWeek’s 2023 Cyber Risk and Resiliency Report, nearly half of surveyed IT and cybersecurity professionals encountered a significant threat to their business last year. Yet 39% devote less than a tenth of their IT budget to cybersecurity.

While ransomware tops the list, it’s not the only threat of concern. Last year, businesses also saw disruptions from failing internal systems, natural disasters, and third-party provider incidents, and socio-political disturbances.

Against this backdrop, how do enterprises allocate an often tight cybersecurity budget to fight against an ever-growing list of threats? How resilient are today’s modern companies? Are our cybersecurity champions burned out or enthusiastically rising to the challenges? How is cyber insurance working out for policyholders now that there’s sufficient time to weigh effectiveness against costs?

These are the burning questions, along with others, that we address in InformationWeek’s just completed Cyber Risk and Resiliency Report. Find up-to-date statistics on:

  • Top Threats and Disruptions to Businesses

  • Defense Versus Recovery Spending

  • Frequency of Testing IR Procedures

  • Cybersecurity Staffing

  • Cyber Liability Insurance

  • Ransom Payments

Don't miss out on this critical research data! Download the free report today.

About the Author(s)

InformationWeek Staff

InformationWeek Staff

Contributor

See more from InformationWeek Staff
Never miss a beat, get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

Carbon reduction and neutrality target concept. Net zero greenhouse gas emissions. Reducing carbon footprint.
Sustainability
What Are Scope 3 Emissions and How Can Data Centers Address Them?What Are Scope 3 Emissions and How Can Data Centers Address Them?
Aug 17, 2023
7 Min Read
old key lies on an old wooden table, natural textures, the concept of discoveries, secrets, answers
IT Infrastructure
6 Secrets of Cloud Cost Optimization6 Secrets of Cloud Cost Optimization
byJohn Edwards
Aug 17, 2023
5 Min Read
China-United States trade war concept.
IT Infrastructure
Intel Axes $5.4B Tower Semiconductor Deal After China SnubIntel Axes $5.4B Tower Semiconductor Deal After China Snub
byShane Snider
Aug 17, 2023
3 Min Read
Hand turning a conceptual knob with a robot pictogram to automate a task
Machine Learning & AI
Robotic Process Automation: Is Your Job at Risk?Robotic Process Automation: Is Your Job at Risk?
byJohn Edwards
Aug 17, 2023
4 Min Read
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports