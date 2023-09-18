Cyberattacks and other threats to an organization’s ability to do business remain a top concern across all industries. According to InformationWeek’s 2023 Cyber Risk and Resiliency Report, nearly half of surveyed IT and cybersecurity professionals encountered a significant threat to their business last year. Yet 39% devote less than a tenth of their IT budget to cybersecurity.

While ransomware tops the list, it’s not the only threat of concern. Last year, businesses also saw disruptions from failing internal systems, natural disasters, and third-party provider incidents, and socio-political disturbances.

Against this backdrop, how do enterprises allocate an often tight cybersecurity budget to fight against an ever-growing list of threats? How resilient are today’s modern companies? Are our cybersecurity champions burned out or enthusiastically rising to the challenges? How is cyber insurance working out for policyholders now that there’s sufficient time to weigh effectiveness against costs?

Top Threats and Disruptions to Businesses

Defense Versus Recovery Spending

Frequency of Testing IR Procedures

Cybersecurity Staffing

Cyber Liability Insurance

Ransom Payments

