Successful attackers focus on the psychological manipulation of human emotions, which is why anyone, even a tech-savvy person, can become a victim.

Dark Reading, Staff & Contributors

March 28, 2024

1 Min Read
multiple red telephones dangling by cords
BRIAN JACKSON VIA ALAMY STOCK

It started with a phone call around 10:30 a.m. on a Tuesday from an unknown mobile number. I was working on my computer at home and usually don't answer phone calls from people I don't know. For some reason, I decided to stop what I was doing and take that call.

That was my first mistake in a series of several I would make over the next four hours, during which I was the victim of a vishing, or voice-phishing campaign. By the end of the ordeal, I had transferred nearly €5,000 (EUR) in funds from my bank account and in Bitcoin to the scammers. My bank was able to cancel most of the transfers; however, I lost €1,000 (EUR) that I had sent to the attackers' Bitcoin wallet.

Experts say it doesn't matter how much expertise you have in knowing the tactics attackers use or experience in spotting scams. The key to the attackers' success is something older than technology, as it lies in manipulating the very thing that makes us human: our emotions.

"Because we are so tech-centric, we forget that actually these scam tactics are old — predating even Internet scams — and very proven," says Richard Werner, cybersecurity advisor at Trend Micro. "They work with emotions. When they put us in the right mood and trigger anger or fear, we forget all the advice. In those cases, we lose common sense, and there's where [attackers] get us."

Read the Full Article on Dark Reading

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading

Dark Reading

Staff & Contributors

Dark Reading: Connecting The Information Security Community

Long one of the most widely-read cybersecurity news sites on the Web, Dark Reading is also the most trusted online community for security professionals. Our community members include thought-leading security researchers, CISOs, and technology specialists, along with thousands of other security professionals.

See more from Dark Reading
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

paper map with travel around world icons
Data Management
7 Tips for Managing Cross-Border Data Transfers7 Tips for Managing Cross-Border Data Transfers
byPam Baker
Mar 22, 2024
8 Min Read
outage or downtime concept at a business
Cyber Resilience
Downtime Cost of Cyberattacks and How to Reduce ItDowntime Cost of Cyberattacks and How to Reduce It
byRichard Pallardy
Mar 21, 2024
12 Min Read
The phrase "Quantum Cryptography" above sequences of computer code.
Cyber Resilience
Cybersecurity's Future: Facing Post-Quantum Cryptography PerilCybersecurity's Future: Facing Post-Quantum Cryptography Peril
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
Mar 20, 2024
11 Min Read
Robotic hand takes a slice out of a coin, representing money
Machine Learning & AI
Special Report: What's Next for the GenAI Market in 2024?Special Report: What's Next for the GenAI Market in 2024
bySara Peters
Mar 12, 2024
3 Min Read
Computer mouse and Words 'Sign up' drawn in white chalk on a gray chalkboard
Cyber Resilience
Sign Up for InformationWeek's New Cyber Resilience NewsletterInformationWeek is Launching a New Cyber Resilience Newsletter
byInformationWeek Staff
Jan 25, 2024
3 Min Read
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
Mar 28, 2024
Although IT automation is quickly becoming more commonplace, IT leaders are still struggling with the best strategy for implementing at scale, as well as wrestling with how new technology trends like generative AI are transforming the automation landscape. In this event we’ll explore the options available to IT leaders to better understand not only ways to automate, but also how to intelligently plan the strategy to take advantage of new features while avoiding costly overruns and complexities in implementation.
RESERVE YOUR SEAT NOW