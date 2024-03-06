Sponsored By

Facebook, Instagram Outages a Sign of the Times

In today's tense geopolitical world, the initial thought about the cause of major outages is that they are due to cyberattacks. Fortunately, yesterday’s outages of Meta services appear to be the result of technical problems.

Salvatore Salamone

March 6, 2024

1 Min Read
man upset at his laptop
Izel Photography via Alamy Stock

Facebook, Instagram, and Threads users were hit with outages yesterday. The outages started late morning East Coast time, and services were restored by mid-afternoon. The outages came at a time of great anxiety. Between the war in the Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle East, and the U.S. Super Tuesday elections, initial thoughts were that the incident might be due to a cyber attack.

In fact, several malicious actor groups claimed responsibility for the outages. And some conservative politicians and groups believed the outages were designed to hurt former President Trump and disrupt Super Tuesday voting. Trump loyalist Roger Stone contended on Truth Social that it was convenient "two of the most powerful communication tools for grassroots politics in America suddenly stop working on #SuperTuesday, while all of Haley’s ads in print, radio, and television remain intact.”

Fortunately, the source of the outages appears to have been a “configuration error,” according to Meta spokesman Andy Stone in a post. Everything seemed to be back to normal within about two hours.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

