APT29, the notorious Russian advanced persistent threat behind the 2020 SolarWinds hack, is actively exploiting a critical security vulnerability in JetBrains TeamCity that could open the door to rampant software supply chain attacks.

That's the word from CISA, the FBI, the NSA, and a host of international partners, who said in a joint alert today that APT29 (aka CozyBear, the Dukes, Midnight Blizzard, or Nobelium) is hammering servers hosting TeamCity software "at a large scale" using the unauthenticated remote code execution (RCE) bug. According to the feds, the exploitation of the issue, tracked as CVE-2023-42793 (CVSS score of 9.8), started in September after JetBrains patched the flaw and Rapid7 released a public proof-of-concept (PoC) exploit for it; but now, it has grown to be a worrying global phenomenon that could result in widespread damage.

