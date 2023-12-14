Global TeamCity Exploitation Opens Door to SolarWinds-Style NightmareGlobal TeamCity Exploitation Opens Door to SolarWinds-Style Nightmare
Russia's APT29 is going after a critical RCE flaw in the JetBrains TeamCity software developer platform, prompting governments worldwide to issue an urgent warning to patch.
December 14, 2023
APT29, the notorious Russian advanced persistent threat behind the 2020 SolarWinds hack, is actively exploiting a critical security vulnerability in JetBrains TeamCity that could open the door to rampant software supply chain attacks.
That's the word from CISA, the FBI, the NSA, and a host of international partners, who said in a joint alert today that APT29 (aka CozyBear, the Dukes, Midnight Blizzard, or Nobelium) is hammering servers hosting TeamCity software "at a large scale" using the unauthenticated remote code execution (RCE) bug. According to the feds, the exploitation of the issue, tracked as CVE-2023-42793 (CVSS score of 9.8), started in September after JetBrains patched the flaw and Rapid7 released a public proof-of-concept (PoC) exploit for it; but now, it has grown to be a worrying global phenomenon that could result in widespread damage.
