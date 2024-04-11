A hacking forum leak has led Home Depot to confirm that its employee data was compromised via a third-party software vendor.

Home Depot did not identify the breached software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendor but said an error exposed the names, corporate IDs, and email addresses of a "small sample" of its employees, according to reports. Now up for sale on the Dark Web, this is the type of data that could be used to fuel targeted phishing cyberattacks.

The incident highlights how selecting SaaS vendors with strong cybersecurity protections is critical for enterprises, according to Tamir Passi, director of product with DoControl.

