How Cybercrime Empires Are Built

It appears that 2024 could be the year of the cybercrime takedown. The most high-profile takedown so far this year, LockBit, was an international news story that broke the back of the so-called "most harmful cybercrime group." This was followed up shortly by the takedown of ALPHV/BlackCat.

However, for every takedown, there is an equivalent cybercrime "startup." Here's how such organizations emerge and function.

