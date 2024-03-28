Hacking is a phenomenon that has been around since at least the 1960s, initially as an exploration into computing more broadly, fueled by the insatiable curiosity of an eternally brilliant community of "hackers," and in large part, that remains true today. Unfortunately, the term "hacking" can conjure up scenes of a lonely individual in a hoodie behind a keyboard, bullying and stealing from victims with ease from the safety of a poorly lit basement room. Although this trope is an exaggeration, there are those within the hacking community who have joined forces to use their powers for evil, forming digital cartels of all sorts, with their own codes of conduct.

Recently, we've observed a shift in attitudes around unwritten rules that have dictated behavior within certain criminal cyber rings in regard to attacking both individuals and organizations. What once rang true as an agreed-upon code of ethics that threat actors lived by is now being renegotiated.

