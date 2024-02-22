Sponsored By

Meta Disrupts 8 Spyware Firms, 3 Fake News Networks

While furiously trying to put out one fire -- fake news -- the social media giant is dealing with another growing threat: spies for hire.

Dark Reading

February 22, 2024

Meta has identified and interrupted six spyware networks linked to eight companies in Italy, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as three fake news operations from China, Myanmar, and Ukraine.

The social media company's "Q4 2023 Adversarial Threat Report" follows closely on the heels of the Pall Mall initiative, which it signed alongside dozens of major organizations and world governments, with the aim of curbing the fast-growing commercial spyware industry.

It outlines how fake news operations -- particularly those originating in Russia -- have taken a hit in recent years, but commercial surveillance is thriving, using fake social media accounts to collect intel about targets and lure them into downloading powerful cross-platform spying tools.

