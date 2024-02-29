NIST Releases Cybersecurity Framework 2.0

After several years of deliberation, the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) has released its Cybersecurity Framework 2.0.

The new framework builds on its long-standing, cyber-risk-reducing recommendations to include the concerns of organizations outside of its initial focus on critical infrastructure.

NIST released its first CSF in 2014, at the direction of a presidential executive order to help organizations, specifically critical infrastructure, mitigate cybersecurity risk. The CSF 2.0 builds on the existing five basic functions (Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, and Recover) and has been updated to include a sixth, Govern. NIST's CSF 2.0 also addresses supply chain risks.

