Prioritizing GenAI Employee Training is Your Best Security Investment

Investing in employee education and training can transform your workforce into the strongest link against security threats.

Neil Serebryany, Founder and CEO, CalypsoAI

May 2, 2024

3 Min Read
hand holding a digital concept of AI and gears
Blue Planet Studio via Alamy Stock

As the CEO of an AI security startup, I see the transformative effects generative AI (GenAI) can have in companies. While GenAI presents unmatched opportunities for innovation, its integration into our digital workflows also presents novel and highly complex security challenges. While we can use AI to safeguard AI, the most critical point of failure is the humans who work with it without understanding its power and attendant risks. It’s kind of like giving your 13-year-old the keys to the family Lamborghini: The probability is that things could go spectacularly wrong very quickly.  

Understanding the Human Factor in AI Security 


The rapid adoption of GenAI tools in businesses is a testament to their potential to enhance efficiency and creativity. However, organizations that deploy the tools without also requiring comprehensive, ongoing, role-appropriate employee education about the tools and technology multiply their risk exposure, particularly in a world where everyone is leveraging/utilizing AI agents. For example, any information sent to a GenAI model could potentially be accessed by others using the same model. Depending on the information shared -- for instance, medical records, home addresses, Social Security Numbers -- this isn't just a security concern, but a privacy issue with ramifications that could include legal and regulatory action, loss of customer and stakeholder confidence, and reputational damage.  

Related:Will Generative AI Replace Developers?

Incorporating Robust Training as a Core Element of Security


Here’s why continuous learning should be at the heart of your security strategy: 

  • Proactive risk management: Well-informed employees who understand that, for example, sharing proprietary data with GenAI tools or integrating unchecked code provided by a GenAI tool can lead to breaches is fundamental to building a formidable and stable security program. 

  • Adaptability to new threats: GenAI technologies evolve swiftly and, since no good deed goes unpunished, threat actors get working on breaking them just as fast as developers start using them. Regular and regularly updated training ensures your team keeps pace, particularly with the rise of fine-tuned offensive models like Worm GPT.  

Creating Effective GenAI Security Education Programs 


To get employees engaged and keep them engaged, it helps to develop a program with a tailored approach that supports diverse learning styles. We encourage adoption of a blended learning strategy that includes live or on-camera workshops, interactive online courses, “games,” and frequent small-bite refreshers. 

Related:In the Era of Generative AI, Establish a ‘Risk Mindset’

Key areas to focus on include: 

  • The technical skills needed to safely leverage GenAI tools in operational workflows. 

  • Security practices, especially those concerning data integrity and confidentiality. 

  • Ethical guidelines, such as acceptable use and other policies, to prevent misuse of AI capabilities. 

Measuring the Impact and Adjusting Strategies 


The effectiveness of any training program can be measured by its outcomes, which should include not just compliance with security protocols, but how confidently employees handle GenAI tools. Regular feedback and audits can help refine these educational initiatives, ensuring they remain relevant and impactful. 
Investing in employee education isn't just a security measure, it's a strategic investment in your company’s future because a well-trained team is your best defense against threat actors. Commit to making continuous learning a cornerstone of your security strategy.  

About the Author(s)

Neil Serebryany

Neil Serebryany

Founder and CEO, CalypsoAI

Founder and CEO of CalypsoAI, Neil Serebryany, holds multiple patents in machine learning security and is widely regarded as a leading voice in the field. Being one of the youngest venture capital investors and working on the front lines of national security innovation at the Department of Defense spurred him to create AI Security, an industry that didn’t exist four years ago. CalypsoAI's mission is to become the trusted partner and global leader in AI Security. Follow Neil on Twitter and LInkedIn.  

See more from Neil Serebryany
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

NHL's Calgary Flames at New Jersey Devils on February 8, 2024 in Newark, NJ
IT Infrastructure
NHL, Presidio, and a Transformation Power Move with Hybrid CloudNHL, Presidio, and a Transformation Power Move with Hybrid Cloud
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
Apr 5, 2024
6 Min Read
Online Privacy Security Threat Abstract Background Art
Cyber Resilience
Cyber Risks When Job Hunters Become the HuntedCyber Risks When Job Hunters Become the Hunted
byCarrie Pallardy
Apr 9, 2024
9 Min Read
Business innovative solution and creative concept as a paper boat tied to a light bulb
IT Leadership
9 Ways to Ensure Continuous Innovation9 Ways to Ensure Continuous Innovation
byLisa Morgan
Apr 2, 2024
9 Slides
Hand charging an electric car, leaves and butterflies emerge from the cars exhaust, idea of sustainable transportation. Green energy, eco friendly
Sustainability
Sustainable Transportation Takes OffSustainable Transportation Takes Off
bySamuel Greengard
Mar 26, 2024
5 Min Read
Robotic hand takes a slice out of a coin, representing money
Machine Learning & AI
Special Report: What's Next for the GenAI Market in 2024?Special Report: What's Next for the GenAI Market in 2024
bySara Peters
Mar 12, 2024
3 Min Read
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
May 2, 2024
While there are plentiful options in cyber resiliency and business continuity tools and platforms, there isn’t one that can knock out everything from sudden cloud outages to prolonged ransomware attacks in a single punch. What can you do to keep the company on its feet no matter what is thrown at it? Find out in this new virtual event.
Reserve Your Seat Now