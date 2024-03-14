The role of chief information security officer (CISO) has expanded in the past decade thanks to rapid digital transformation. Now CISOs have to be far more business-oriented, wear many more hats, and communicate effectively with board members, employees, and customers alike, or else risk serious security failures.

In a wide-ranging press Q&A at CPX 2024 in Las Vegas, a panel of CISOs and vice presidents (VPs) of international organizations conferred on how digital transformation, bottom line pressures, and lack of security awareness have forced a shift in the nature of their positions–broadly, from being technical to businesslike, and highly social.

Today, they suggested, the difference between an effective CISO — and, by extension, an effective security culture at an organization — is as much about softer communication skills as it is mitigating vulnerabilities and defining policies. In fact, security leaders who thrive with the latter but lack in the former end up exposing their organizations to major breaches.

