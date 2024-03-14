What happens to security leaders that don't communicate security well enough? "Ask SolarWinds."
March 14, 2024
The role of chief information security officer (CISO) has expanded in the past decade thanks to rapid digital transformation. Now CISOs have to be far more business-oriented, wear many more hats, and communicate effectively with board members, employees, and customers alike, or else risk serious security failures.
In a wide-ranging press Q&A at CPX 2024 in Las Vegas, a panel of CISOs and vice presidents (VPs) of international organizations conferred on how digital transformation, bottom line pressures, and lack of security awareness have forced a shift in the nature of their positions–broadly, from being technical to businesslike, and highly social.
Today, they suggested, the difference between an effective CISO — and, by extension, an effective security culture at an organization — is as much about softer communication skills as it is mitigating vulnerabilities and defining policies. In fact, security leaders who thrive with the latter but lack in the former end up exposing their organizations to major breaches.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
The CISOs Guide to the Software Supply ChainMarch 21, 2024
How CISOs Navigate Uncertainty: A Fireside ChatMarch 26, 2024
Stop living on the edge. Switch to the Branch of the FutureMarch 27, 2024
The CISOs Guide to the Software Supply ChainMarch 21, 2024
How CISOs Navigate Uncertainty: A Fireside ChatMarch 26, 2024
Stop living on the edge. Switch to the Branch of the FutureMarch 27, 2024
[Live Event] Data Center World 4/15 - 4/18April 15, 2024
[Virtual Event] Strategies for Maximizing IT AutomationMarch 28, 2024