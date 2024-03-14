What happens to security leaders that don't communicate security well enough? "Ask SolarWinds."

Dark Reading, Staff & Contributors

March 14, 2024

1 Min Read
a lock in a digital background
vska via Alamy Stock

The role of chief information security officer (CISO) has expanded in the past decade thanks to rapid digital transformation. Now CISOs have to be far more business-oriented, wear many more hats, and communicate effectively with board members, employees, and customers alike, or else risk serious security failures.

In a wide-ranging press Q&A at CPX 2024 in Las Vegas, a panel of CISOs and vice presidents (VPs) of international organizations conferred on how digital transformation, bottom line pressures, and lack of security awareness have forced a shift in the nature of their positions–broadly, from being technical to businesslike, and highly social.

Today, they suggested, the difference between an effective CISO — and, by extension, an effective security culture at an organization — is as much about softer communication skills as it is mitigating vulnerabilities and defining policies. In fact, security leaders who thrive with the latter but lack in the former end up exposing their organizations to major breaches.

Read the Full Article on Dark Reading

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading

Dark Reading

Staff & Contributors

Dark Reading: Connecting The Information Security Community

Long one of the most widely-read cybersecurity news sites on the Web, Dark Reading is also the most trusted online community for security professionals. Our community members include thought-leading security researchers, CISOs, and technology specialists, along with thousands of other security professionals.

See more from Dark Reading
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

Robotic hand takes a slice out of a coin, representing money
Machine Learning & AI
Special Report: What's Next for the GenAI Market in 2024?Special Report: What's Next for the GenAI Market in 2024
bySara Peters
Mar 12, 2024
4 Min Read
Big data, wireless information flow. Data portal, open data system. Global cyberspace concept.
Sustainability
A Portal into SustainabilityA Portal into Sustainability
bySamuel Greengard
Mar 5, 2024
6 Min Read
Job offer concept showing businessperson searching virtual options.
IT Leadership
How to Evaluate a CISO Job OfferHow to Evaluate a CISO Job Offer
byCarrie Pallardy
Mar 14, 2024
7 Min Read
Close-up 3d rendering humanoid robot's hand holding virtual rocket launch on blue background
Data Management
10 Enterprise AI Startups to Watch in 202410 Enterprise AI Startups to Watch in 2024
byShane Snider
Mar 13, 2024
10 Slides
Computer mouse and Words 'Sign up' drawn in white chalk on a gray chalkboard
Cyber Resilience
Sign Up for InformationWeek's New Cyber Resilience NewsletterInformationWeek is Launching a New Cyber Resilience Newsletter
byInformationWeek Staff
Jan 25, 2024
3 Min Read
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports