In light of the evolving threat of credential abuse, a radical shift in how we view identity is a good step toward stopping attackers and solving cybersecurity challenges.

November 6, 2023

It’s been about 15 years since public cloud stormed onto the scene and established itself as a core component of any enterprise’s digital transformation strategy. Over that time, the threat landscape has changed radically. As such, enterprises need to take that point into account when planning for what's next in security. Here is why:

First and foremost, it’s important to note that while public clouds are a core component, they’re not the only component. To be honest, it never was, but it’s taken nearly a dozen years for the market to realize that the future is, most undeniably, hybrid. 

Our research has been showing that for nearly as long.

