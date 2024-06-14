What Is a Zero-Trust Network and How Does it Work?

A zero-trust network is true to its namesake: zero trust. Zero-trust networks provide continuous authentication of users and activities on the network. This is in contrast to what traditional network authorization schemes do: authenticate users once, at the time that they initially sign onto the network.

With a zero-trust network, elements of user authentication, such as ID/password, location, workstation or device ID, etc., are all used to determine if a user should be authorized for network access. The zero-trust network performs this authorization continuously, as it re-authenticates each user for security clearance each time the user wishes to access another IT asset on the network.

Let’s dive deeper into what zero trust networks are and what they do.

