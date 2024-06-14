What Is a Zero-Trust Network and How Does it Work?
Enterprises see zero trust as a way to harden security and prevent security breaches. Here are some things to consider when implementing a zero trust network.
June 14, 2024
A zero-trust network is true to its namesake: zero trust. Zero-trust networks provide continuous authentication of users and activities on the network. This is in contrast to what traditional network authorization schemes do: authenticate users once, at the time that they initially sign onto the network.
With a zero-trust network, elements of user authentication, such as ID/password, location, workstation or device ID, etc., are all used to determine if a user should be authorized for network access. The zero-trust network performs this authorization continuously, as it re-authenticates each user for security clearance each time the user wishes to access another IT asset on the network.
Let’s dive deeper into what zero trust networks are and what they do.
Read more about:Network Computing
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
The CIOs Guide to Enhancing GRC in 2024June 20, 2024
Enhance Cloud Security with Cloud-Native SecurityJune 25, 2024
Search Capabilities with PostgreSQL: From Standard to SemanticJune 27, 2024
The CIOs Guide to Enhancing GRC in 2024June 20, 2024
Enhance Cloud Security with Cloud-Native SecurityJune 25, 2024
Search Capabilities with PostgreSQL: From Standard to SemanticJune 27, 2024