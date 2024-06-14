What Is a Zero-Trust Network and How Does it Work?

Enterprises see zero trust as a way to harden security and prevent security breaches. Here are some things to consider when implementing a zero trust network.

Mary E. Shacklett, President of Transworld Data

June 14, 2024

1 Min Read
tablet with words zero trust typed across it
AlexanderYakimov via Alamy Stock

A zero-trust network is true to its namesake: zero trust. Zero-trust networks provide continuous authentication of users and activities on the network. This is in contrast to what traditional network authorization schemes do: authenticate users once, at the time that they initially sign onto the network.

With a zero-trust network, elements of user authentication, such as ID/password, location, workstation or device ID, etc., are all used to determine if a user should be authorized for network access. The zero-trust network performs this authorization continuously, as it re-authenticates each user for security clearance each time the user wishes to access another IT asset on the network.

Let’s dive deeper into what zero trust networks are and what they do.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

Read more about:

Network Computing

About the Author(s)

Mary E. Shacklett

Mary E. Shacklett

President of Transworld Data

Mary E. Shacklett is an internationally recognized technology commentator and President of Transworld Data, a marketing and technology services firm. Prior to founding her own company, she was Vice President of Product Research and Software Development for Summit Information Systems, a computer software company; and Vice President of Strategic Planning and Technology at FSI International, a multinational manufacturer in the semiconductor industry.

Mary has business experience in Europe, Japan, and the Pacific Rim. She has a BS degree from the University of Wisconsin and an MA from the University of Southern California, where she taught for several years. She is listed in Who's Who Worldwide and in Who's Who in the Computer Industry.

See more from Mary E. Shacklett
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

Calculator displaying the text "SALARY" on top of $100 bills.
IT Leadership
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report: Profits, Layoffs, and the Continued Rise of AI2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report
byInformationWeek Staff
Jun 4, 2024
1 Min Read
green balloon floating above a bunch of white balloons
IT Leadership
10 Ways IT Leaders Can Encourage Employees to Be Greener10 Ways IT Leaders Can Encourage Employees to Be Greener
byPam Baker
Apr 19, 2024
10 Slides
A young man with glasses is watching futuristic symbols on a computer screen. Symbols are reflecting in the man's glasses.
Data Management
Who Owns Me: Data Monetization, Data Privacy, and Data OwnershipWho Owns Me: Data Monetization, Data Privacy, and Data Ownership
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
Jun 10, 2024
Digital Security and Threat of a System
IT Leadership
11 Ways Cybersecurity Threats are Evolving11 Ways Cybersecurity Threats are Evolving
byLisa Morgan
Jun 13, 2024
11 Slides
Antitrust - Modern Keyboard with a Blue Key. 3D Illustration
Machine Learning & AI
Could Antitrust Probes Lead to AI Market Upheaval?Could Antitrust Probes Lead to AI Market Upheaval?
byCarrie Pallardy
Jun 13, 2024
7 Min Read
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports