Cisco’s new Cybersecurity Readiness Index is out, providing a useful gauge for understanding the cyber landscape. It all comes down to confidence—or, instead, overconfidence.

One of the most repeated phrases in the Star Wars universe comes from Episode IV when Luke Skywalker blows up a TIE fighter. Luke excitedly yells out, “Got him! I got him!” With his years of wisdom, Han Solo tries calming him down by saying, “Great, kid! Don’t get cocky!”

That is the main takeaway from Cisco’s new report, a survey of 8,000 leaders in cyber and business across 30 markets. As effective as we might be at keeping our assets secure, we remain in a tenuous position. One false move or an ounce too much confidence, and we’re toast.

In his introduction to the index, Jeetu Patel, EVP and GM of Security and Collaboration at Cisco (aka the Han Solo of Cisco), brings that point home. “We cannot underestimate the threat posed by our own overconfidence,” he said. Today’s organizations need to prioritize investments in integrated platforms and lean into AI to operate at machine scale and finally tip the scales in favor of defenders.”

With that, let’s look at some of the key findings.

