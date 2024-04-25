The most alarming takeaway from Cisco’s new Cybersecurity Readiness Index report is that even after decades of having the importance of cybersecurity driven home, cyber threats are still taken too lightly.

Network Computing, Contributor

April 25, 2024

1 Min Read
open laptop with the word Are You Ready?
Illia Uriadniko via Alamy Stock

Cisco’s new Cybersecurity Readiness Index is out, providing a useful gauge for understanding the cyber landscape. It all comes down to confidence—or, instead, overconfidence.

One of the most repeated phrases in the Star Wars universe comes from Episode IV when Luke Skywalker blows up a TIE fighter. Luke excitedly yells out, “Got him! I got him!” With his years of wisdom, Han Solo tries calming him down by saying, “Great, kid! Don’t get cocky!”

That is the main takeaway from Cisco’s new report, a survey of 8,000 leaders in cyber and business across 30 markets. As effective as we might be at keeping our assets secure, we remain in a tenuous position. One false move or an ounce too much confidence, and we’re toast.

In his introduction to the index, Jeetu Patel, EVP and GM of Security and Collaboration at Cisco (aka the Han Solo of Cisco), brings that point home. “We cannot underestimate the threat posed by our own overconfidence,” he said. Today’s organizations need to prioritize investments in integrated platforms and lean into AI to operate at machine scale and finally tip the scales in favor of defenders.”

With that, let’s look at some of the key findings.

Read the Full Network Computing Article

About the Author(s)

Network Computing

Network Computing

Contributor

Network Computing invites industry experts and members of the IT community to contribute advice and thought leadership. For more information and a copy of our contributor guidelines, contact us at [email protected].

See more from Network Computing
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

NHL's Calgary Flames at New Jersey Devils on February 8, 2024 in Newark, NJ
IT Infrastructure
NHL, Presidio, and a Transformation Power Move with Hybrid CloudNHL, Presidio, and a Transformation Power Move with Hybrid Cloud
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
Apr 5, 2024
6 Min Read
Online Privacy Security Threat Abstract Background Art
Cyber Resilience
Cyber Risks When Job Hunters Become the HuntedCyber Risks When Job Hunters Become the Hunted
byCarrie Pallardy
Apr 9, 2024
9 Min Read
Business innovative solution and creative concept as a paper boat tied to a light bulb
IT Leadership
9 Ways to Ensure Continuous Innovation9 Ways to Ensure Continuous Innovation
byLisa Morgan
Apr 2, 2024
9 Slides
Hand charging an electric car, leaves and butterflies emerge from the cars exhaust, idea of sustainable transportation. Green energy, eco friendly
Sustainability
Sustainable Transportation Takes OffSustainable Transportation Takes Off
bySamuel Greengard
Mar 26, 2024
5 Min Read
Robotic hand takes a slice out of a coin, representing money
Machine Learning & AI
Special Report: What's Next for the GenAI Market in 2024?Special Report: What's Next for the GenAI Market in 2024
bySara Peters
Mar 12, 2024
3 Min Read
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
May 2, 2024
While there are plentiful options in cyber resiliency and business continuity tools and platforms, there isn’t one that can knock out everything from sudden cloud outages to prolonged ransomware attacks in a single punch. What can you do to keep the company on its feet no matter what is thrown at it? Find out in this new virtual event.
Reserve Your Seat Now