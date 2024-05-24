Identifying and Mitigating DDoS Attacks
Our panel explains why DDoS attacks continue to be a challenge for enterprises.
May 24, 2024
In this archived panel discussion, experts from various sectors shared effective strategies for responding to DDoS attacks. Panelists include Cassandra Mack, head of security and GRC, and CISO at Spekit; Cory Wolff, director of offensive security at risk3sixty; Nia Luckey, senior cybersecurity business consultant at Infosys; and Steven Hill, independent analyst, data center technologies, for ToneCurve Technology, LLC.
The session highlighted the severe impact downtime can have on modern enterprises, especially when subjected to repeated attacks. The panelists explored the pros and cons of different DDoS response options, what you can do to prepare for inevitable attacks, and how to quickly bounce back.
This segment was part of our live virtual event, “Cyber Resilience in 2024: Availability Is Your Best Ability,” presented by ITPro Today and InformationWeek on May 2, 2024.
