Fulton County Schools: 5 Lessons From a Massive Digital TransformationFulton County Schools: 5 Lessons From a Massive Digital Transformation

Fulton County Schools CIO Dr. Emily Bell shares advice and lessons learned from the school’s major digital transformation that are applicable to organizations of all types.

January 23, 2024

Undertaking a technology transformation is no small feat. For our school district, encompassing over 100 schools with approximately 90,000 students and 14,000 staff members, it was a monumental endeavor. The Fulton County School System, situated in the Atlanta metro area, spans nearly 80 miles, making it one of the largest geographical school systems in the United States.

In navigating business transformation, we encountered considerable complexity and financial intricacies. With a budget of $1.6 billion, incorporating state, federal, grant, and other funding sources, we required an integrated system capable of handling large budgets and complicated transactions.

Our primary objective revolved around constructing integrated, intuitive systems that would require less time to facilitate business and more time to focus on student learning. Today, we have made significant progress and are equipped with a future-ready system from SAP, empowering our staff to concentrate on what they do best: educating.

However, our technology transformation has taught us some valuable lessons. Whether you are an administrator overseeing a large or small school system, I am eager to share the factors that contributed to our success and provide guidance to help your organization achieve similar outcomes.

