informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
Participate in this confidential InformationWeek survey and you can enter to win one of TWO $250 Amazon gift cards!
Event
ICMI’s Contact Center Expo: October 24 – 27, 2022 | Orlando, FL
Event
[Interop Virtual Event] Enterprise Network Evolution & Modernization | September 29, 2022
Event
Service Management World: November 12-16, 2022 | Orlando, FL
Report
How does your salary stack up? 2022 IT Salary Survey Results Revealed
PreviousNext
FinTech
1 MIN READ
News

Capital One’s Marty Andolino Discusses Tech Productivity

The bank’s vice president of engineering spoke with the That DOS Won’t Hunt podcast about leveraging technology and updating infrastructure to help balance productivity.
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
Senior Writer
October 05, 2022
emergingtech_sleepyfellow-AlamyStockPhoto.jpg
Credit: sleepyfellow via Alamy Stock Photo

InformationWeek's That DOS Won’t Hunt podcast caught up with Marty Andolino, vice president of engineering with Capital One, in a conversation about productivity, burnout, and how his company worked to solve for this.

In an era of drastic change, organizations are sorting out hybrid work and a return to office. There are also new questions about data privacy and security, and on top of that in the financial world is seeing demand for new fintech innovations.

Andolino spoke about some of the areas Capital One wanted focus on for tech productivity while also using technology to bring more balance to the workloads that teams must carry. This included some modernization of Capital One’s infrastructure and applying resources he elaborates on in the latest podcast.

Related content:

That DOS Won't Hunt: GoDaddy CTO Goes Beyond 'Move Fast, Break Stuff'

Two Minutes With ServiceNow VP; Great Expectations Co-Founder

Forrester and Finovate Conferences Continue Diversity Dialogues

IT Leadership & the Strategic CIOCloud Computing & InfrastructureDigital BusinessExecutive Insights & InnovationTeam Building & StaffingIT StrategyEnterprise Agility
Recommended Reading
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editor's Choice
Forrester and Finovate Conferences Continue Diversity Dialogues
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
Making Hybrid Work: Best Practices for Return to Office
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
How to Tell the Difference Between IT Fads and Trends
John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
To BYOT & Back Again: How IT Models are Evolving
Samuel Greengard, Contributing Reporter
Quick Study: The Evolving Roles of CIOs and IT Leaders
James M. Connolly, Contributing Editor and Writer
Is It Time to Rethink DevSecOps After Major Security Breaches?
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
4 Lessons Learned From the Latest Uber Breach
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
10 Cool International Locations for Remote Workers to Consider
Cynthia Harvey, Freelance Journalist, InformationWeek
Analytics Specialist SAS Joins the Cloud-Based Pay-As-You-Go Movement
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
Roadmap to RPA Implementation: Thinking Long Term
Nathan Eddy, Freelance Writer
Two-Minute Toolkit: CloudSphere on Cybersecurity and Offboarding
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports