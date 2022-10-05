InformationWeek's That DOS Won’t Hunt podcast caught up with Marty Andolino, vice president of engineering with Capital One, in a conversation about productivity, burnout, and how his company worked to solve for this.

In an era of drastic change, organizations are sorting out hybrid work and a return to office. There are also new questions about data privacy and security, and on top of that in the financial world is seeing demand for new fintech innovations.

Andolino spoke about some of the areas Capital One wanted focus on for tech productivity while also using technology to bring more balance to the workloads that teams must carry. This included some modernization of Capital One’s infrastructure and applying resources he elaborates on in the latest podcast.

