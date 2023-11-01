In this archived keynote session, Eve Logunova-Parker, CEO of Evenness, discusses various aspects of agile methodology in the context of modern IT and its relevance in the face of automation and changing landscapes in IT operations. Logunova-Parker highlights the transition from traditional IT operations to various methodologies, including DevOps, NoOps, CloudOps, AIOps, and BizOps.

This segment was part of our live "DevSecOps Essentials That Enable Efficient Security" virtual event. The event was presented by InformationWeek and ITPro Today on Oct. 17, 2023.

View the entire webinar on-demand here.

