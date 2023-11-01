Sponsored By

Eve Logunova-Parker Details Agile's Role in the Age of IT Automation

Agile methodology remains relevant in modern IT and must adapt and coexist with evolving IT practices while preserving its core values.

Brandon Taylor

November 1, 2023

In this archived keynote session, Eve Logunova-Parker, CEO of Evenness, discusses various aspects of agile methodology in the context of modern IT and its relevance in the face of automation and changing landscapes in IT operations. Logunova-Parker highlights the transition from traditional IT operations to various methodologies, including DevOps, NoOps, CloudOps, AIOps, and BizOps.

This segment was part of our live “DevSecOps Essentials That Enable Efficient Security” virtual event. The event was presented by InformationWeek and ITPro Today on Oct. 17, 2023.

View the entire webinar on-demand here.

Read the Full Article on ITPro Today

Brandon Taylor

Digital Editorial Program Manager

Brandon Taylor enables successful delivery of sponsored content programs across Enterprise IT media brands: Data Center Knowledge, InformationWeek, ITPro Today and Network Computing.

