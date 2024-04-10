In today’s enterprise environment, the push for IT automation has become the norm. However, IT leaders face obstacles in finding the best ways to implement automation on a large scale. Additionally, they must grapple with the impact of emerging technologies like generative AI on automation.

IT automation is a broad, all-encompassing effort that involves networking, security, operations, business processes, cloud computing, software development, and so much more.

In this archived keynote session, Eve Logunova-Parker, the founder and CEO at Evenness, explains the importance of adopting automation practices across various aspects of business operations. She highlights the need to minimize repetitive tasks, eliminate human errors, accelerate response times, and improve productivity through comprehensive automation implementation.

This segment was part of our live virtual event titled, ‘Strategies for Maximizing IT Automation.’ The event was presented by ITPro Today and InformationWeek on March 28, 2024.

