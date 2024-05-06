5 Hard Truths About the State of Cloud Security 2024

Dark Reading talks cloud security with John Kindervag, the godfather of zero trust.

Dark Reading, Staff & Contributors

May 6, 2024

black and white maze with TRUTH spelled out in the middle
DIEGO SCHTUTMAN VIA ALAMY STOCK

While cloud security has certainly come a long way since the wild west days of early cloud adoption, the truth is that there's a long way to go before most organizations today have truly matured their cloud security practices. And this is costing organizations tremendously in terms of security incidents.

A Vanson Bourne study earlier this year showed that almost half of the breaches suffered by organizations in the past year originated in the cloud. That same study found that the average organization lost almost $4.1 million to cloud breaches in the last year.

Dark Reading recently caught up with the godfather of zero trust security, John Kindervag, to discuss the state of cloud security. When he was an analyst at Forrester Research, Kindervag helped conceptualize and popularize the zero-trust security model. Now he's chief evangelist at Illumio, where amid his outreach he's still very much a proponent of zero trust, explaining that it is a key way to redesign security in the cloud era. According to Kindervag, organizations must deal with the following hard truths in order to achieve success.

Read the Full Article on Dark Reading

