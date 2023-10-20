If the analysts are correct, we're at or nearing an inflection point. The point at which more than half of Enterprise IT spend is made in the cloud.

It's no surprise, then, that an increasing focus among IT leaders is on both the absolute cost and the effectiveness of that cloud spend within their organizations. For some, this has been more than a challenge, with one of the very reasons that cloud has become so popular in the first place -- the ability for engineers to swipe a credit card and spin up effectively limitless resources, enabling them to commit to elastic levels of spending, often under the radar of any central budgetary control. This has hampered many in their ability to both get a handle on exactly what and where these costs are coming from and also to plan effectively for a more strategic relationship with the hyperscalers.

