Sponsored By

Broadcom Sells Remote Computing Business in $4B Deal with KKR

The deal is part of Broadcom’s ongoing effort to streamline business after its $69 billion purchase of cloud software giant VMware last year.

Shane Snider

February 26, 2024

1 Min Read
Broadcom Inc company logo displayed on mobile phone screen
Piotr Swat via Alamy Stock

Broadcom on Monday announced that it would sell its End-User Computing (EUC) unit to private equity firm KKR for a whopping $4 billion.

The EUC unit, which allows users to access desktops and applications from any device, will operate as a standalone company and will keep the existing management team. Broadcom is making major business shifts after its $69 billion acquisition of VMware last year. The company initially said in December it would look to divest the EUC business and is still looking to shed VMware’s security software business, Carbon Black.

The EUC division’s flagship products include Horizon, a desktop and application virtualization platform, and enterprise endpoint management system, Workspace One.

“We see great potential to grow the EUC Division by empowering this talented team and investing in product innovation, delivering excellence for customers and building strategic partnerships,” Bradley Brown, managing director at KKR, said in a statement.

Under KKR, the EUC will continue to be led by general manager Shankar Iyer.

“We are confident that this pending transaction marks an exciting next chapter for the EUC Division and one that will create enormous opportunities and benefits for our customers, partners and employees,” Iyer said in a release.

KKR says it will expand research and development and pursue new strategic partnerships “through significant investments across go-to-market functions,” according to the release.

KKR says the transaction is expected to close in 2024, subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals. VMware’s approval was held up by China regulators, but the deal eventually went through.

About the Author(s)

Shane Snider

Shane Snider

Senior Writer, InformationWeek, InformationWeek

Shane Snider is a veteran journalist with more than 20 years of industry experience. He started his career as a general assignment reporter and has covered government, business, education, technology and much more. He was a reporter for the Triangle Business Journal, Raleigh News and Observer and most recently a tech reporter for CRN. He was also a top wedding photographer for many years, traveling across the country and around the world. He lives in Raleigh with his wife and two children.

See more from Shane Snider
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

Floating castle tower on a cloud
IT Infrastructure
8 Priorities for Cloud Security in 20248 Priorities for Cloud Security in 2024
byCarrie Pallardy
Jan 29, 2024
8 Slides
burnt pieces of toast in toaster
Cyber Resilience
The Psychology of Cybersecurity BurnoutThe Psychology of Cybersecurity Burnout
byRichard Pallardy
Feb 22, 2024
15 Min Read
The New York Times daily newspaper skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan in New York
Machine Learning & AI
What the NYT Case Against OpenAI, Microsoft Could Mean for AI and Its UsersWhat the NYT Case Against OpenAI, Microsoft Could Mean for AI and Its Users
byCarrie Pallardy
Jan 5, 2024
9 Min Read
Computer mouse and Words 'Sign up' drawn in white chalk on a gray chalkboard
Cyber Resilience
Sign Up for InformationWeek's New Cyber Resilience NewsletterInformationWeek is Launching a New Cyber Resilience Newsletter
byInformationWeek Staff
Jan 25, 2024
3 Min Read
Illustraton of Hacker stealing information from computer
Cyber Resilience
2023 Ransomware Payments Hit $1.1B Record2023 Ransomware Payments Hit $1.1B Record
byCarrie Pallardy
Feb 15, 2024
6 Min Read
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports