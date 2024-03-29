In 2024, not all cloud computing professionals see the cloud shaping up in the same way, but all want more than rising costs.

Most respondents, from IT leaders to cybersecurity experts, are running a hybrid cloud environment but there is a clear leader in providers. The majority, 61%, are using Azure, which just inched out AWS (60%) in a surprising reversal from last year's survey.

Otherwise, the cloud mix in hybrid arrangements was a bit of potluck. Respondents were allowed to make multiple choices, and they chose a wide variety of public cloud vendors, including quite a long list of write-ins, revealing a complicated cloud ecosystem.

However, there is little to no consensus in cloud usage strategies despite general unity in priorities. For example, there were just as many people saying they use over 100 cloud services as there were using only one.

Download this free report to learn about the cloud trends impacting your business!