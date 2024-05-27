E-Waste 101: How to Recycle IT Equipment and Reduce Impact

Learn to recycle e-waste responsibly with our short guide that includes tips on safe disposal, sustainable buying, and protecting the planet from electronic waste.

Data Center Knowledge, Staff & Contributors

May 27, 2024

1 Min Read
ronstik via Alamy Stock
pile of metal junk

Much of the conversation surrounding sustainability and the IT industry today focuses on reducing the carbon emissions that stem from powering IT equipment.

But here's another major sustainability challenge that IT departments across the globe should address: e-waste. In many respects, e-waste is just as serious a scourge as carbon when it comes to harming the environment. On top of that, e-waste can also have a negative impact on health and quality of life in developing countries, and failure to manage e-waste properly may lead to governance and compliance issues.

For all these reasons, developing a plan to tackle e-waste should be a priority for any organization that owns IT equipment -- since sooner or later, almost all of that equipment will turn into e-waste.

This guide breaks down everything IT organizations need to know about e-waste management, including where e-waste comes from, why it's harmful, and how to address e-waste challenges through effective electronics recycling and disposal.

Read the Full Article on Data Center Knowledge

About the Author(s)

Data Center Knowledge

Data Center Knowledge

Staff & Contributors

Data Center Knowledge is a leading online source of daily news and analysis about the data center industry.

See more from Data Center Knowledge
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

Cyber Resilience
‘They’re Coming After Us’: RSA Panel Explores CISO Legal Pressure
‘They’re Coming After Us’: RSA Panel Explores CISO Legal Pressure

May 6, 2024

Ambassador-at-Large Nathaniel Fick at the RSA Conference 2024 in San Francisco.
Cyber Resilience
Questions for the Bureau for Cyberspace and Digital Policy
Questions for the Bureau for Cyberspace and Digital Policy

May 16, 2024

Business person draws a creative business project
IT Leadership
Why CIOs Are Under Pressure to Innovate
Why CIOs Are Under Pressure to Innovate

May 15, 2024

DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) strand, illustration.
Data Management
DNA is an Ancient Form of Data Storage. Is it Also a Radical New Alternative?
DNA is an Ancient Form of Data Storage. Is it Also a Radical New Alternative?

May 7, 2024

Business innovative solution and creative concept as a paper boat tied to a light bulb
IT Leadership
9 Ways to Ensure Continuous Innovation
9 Ways to Ensure Continuous Innovation

Apr 2, 2024

Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
May 2, 2024
While there are plentiful options in cyber resiliency and business continuity tools and platforms, there isn’t one that can knock out everything from sudden cloud outages to prolonged ransomware attacks in a single punch. What can you do to keep the company on its feet no matter what is thrown at it? Find out in this new virtual event.
Reserve Your Seat Now