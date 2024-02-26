How Cloud Adoption Helps Aerospace & Defense Prepare for Today’s Adversarial Challenges

Today’s geopolitical landscape and events over the past several years have been an eye opener for the Aerospace & Defense (A&D) industry at large. The A&D industry has witnessed the lowest of the lows with the COVID pandemic and resulting demand destruction, supply chain disruptions with the resulting recovery, and an impressive road to recovery that has whipsawed the aviation industry and supply base.

We also have witnessed an unprecedented uptick in global conflicts and adversity, which have changed the calculus for Defense spending worldwide, and nation-states likely will continue to drive the defense industrial base to ramp up for decades to come.

In a world where “expecting the unexpected” is becoming the new normal, A&D firms have recognized they must be more flexible and agile to address an operating environment that is constantly shifting.

