How to Ready Your Company for The Cloud Revolution in 2024

Cloud continues to be the foundational transformation platform for organizations that want to be industry leaders and adopt the most impactful emerging tech. From GenAI to automated shop floors, software-defined vehicles to smart meters, the innovations promising to revolutionize industries require strong cloud capabilities and an understanding of how cloud is evolving.

Here’s how companies can effectively implement cloud and supporting technologies in new and innovative ways, and reap the benefits across their business in the long run:

Consider Multi-Cloud and Hybrid Cloud Models

Multi-cloud and hybrid cloud models are increasingly becoming critical for organizations -- not only for competitive advantage but also regulatory compliance -- and are overtaking single-cloud models in popularity. To maximize the advantages of a multi-cloud approach, businesses must establish a comprehensive set of protocols. This includes stringent data management practices, advanced security measures, seamless workload mobility and overarching governance. Strategies will progressively focus on cross-cloud interoperability and the deployment of cloud-agnostic tools, steering away from rigid IT infrastructures to more responsive systems.

Embrace the Zero-Touch Customer Service Revolution, Powered By Interactive AI

“Interactive AI” is set to lead a customer service revolution, leveraging the expansive power of cloud computing to enhance GenAI's interaction capabilities and more efficiently orchestrate complex interactions between AI systems and humans.

By the end of the year, the world's first zero-touch call centers will likely be unveiled -- a testament to the strides made in GenAI. These centers will be equipped to perform tasks that surpass the abilities of traditional chatbots, such as handling customer histories, inventory management and sensitive communication tasks, all enhanced by advanced natural language processing.

Take Advantage of Sustainable Cloud and Increased Offerings from Hyperscalers

Sustainability is becoming a prime focus in every industry, including cloud computing. Businesses now consider a cloud provider’s sustainability initiatives as a critical factor in the decision-making process. In response, hyperscalers are working to optimize compute power and storage and increase the overall sustainability of energy systems throughout data centers through use of renewable energy sources and more efficient cooling systems.

AI and machine learning are already being used to optimize energy consumption in data centers. Businesses should continue to invest in technologies to monitor and manage the environmental impact of their cloud programs, even leveraging cloud technology to power these solutions, such as cloud-based decarbonization and carbon modelling.

Make the Most of the Edge Computing Renaissance

With the advent of ultra-low latency computing, particularly through 5G technology, edge computing is undergoing a renaissance. More than a technological trend, this strategic shift leverages the economies of scale inherent in cloud infrastructure, magnified at the edge.

By decentralizing data processing, enterprises can significantly reduce cycle times, enabling real-time analytics and decision-making. The synergy of edge and cloud capabilities means that investments in cloud infrastructure can be leveraged more efficiently and at scale, offering businesses the dual benefits of agility and economic efficiency.

Examples include the ability for auto makers to incorporate more computing capabilities into their vehicles, real-time processing on factory floors to help manufacturers streamline operations and improve safety. Retailers can personalize shopping experiences through instant data analysis, while logistics companies can optimize route and supply chain management.

Turn to Cloud Economics to Achieve More Tailored Cloud Portfolios for Enhanced ROI

CFOs and COOs are integral to steering the cloud consumption narrative, instilling a cost-conscious yet value-driven approach to cloud adoption. As enterprises continue to scale up their cloud infrastructure, businesses’ focus should be on optimizing ROI with a keen analysis of spending versus gains to ensure cloud investments translate directly into enhanced operational efficiency and competitive advantage.

Growing interest in GenAI plays a central role in this shift. Its advanced analytics and automation can help drive down costs while propelling innovation. By embracing GenAI (facilitated by flexible cloud platforms) businesses can help refine cost models and unlock new revenue streams, empowering them to harness the full potential of their cloud endeavors for superior financial outcomes.

With business and technology strategies increasingly relying on each other, companies can’t afford to overlook their cloud programs and investments. The cloud will continue to be a strong value driver for enterprises seeking to increase their speed of innovation, harmonize their data and deliver new forms of value to customers.

Adopt ‘Industry Cloud’ to Transform Healthcare, Finance and Highly Regulated Businesses

Industry cloud is expected to revolutionize technology within industries like healthcare and finance, which are often bogged down by regulatory burdens. The convergence of industry-specific clouds with broader tech ecosystems marks a shift towards a more agile, targeted approach to digital infrastructure that promises to accelerate innovation and operational efficiency across the board. This targeted approach is rapidly becoming a linchpin for businesses seeking to harness the full potential of digital transformation. By 2027, Gartner's VP Analyst Gregor Petri predicts that over 70% of enterprises will leverage these platforms to propel their business initiatives, underscoring the growing interest in and importance of Industry clouds.