There are two important trends driving infrastructure changes that will impact the results of your AI investment.

In years gone by, we saw companies rush to cloud for ability and cost savings, lured by the frenetic news that cloud was going to change everything. It did, but it took a toll on many who failed to consider the changes being wrought in everything from compute to infrastructure to app services.

Today, the siren song of AI is attracting many who want to be “in before” the benefits start rolling in.

But let's learn from history this time. There are skills, technologies, and practices that need to be put in place to successfully see a return on your AI investment. The AI tech stack is still forming, but it is rapidly shaping up to include a broad range of technologies and capabilities that many organizations today do not possess.