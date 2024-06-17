As we mark the 30th anniversary of the inception of cloud computing, it’s amazing -- and almost disorienting -- to look back and see how far we’ve come.

Three decades ago, the concept of cloud computing was nascent. Over the years, cloud technology evolved from a mere buzzword to a fundamental enabler of digital transformation. From Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) to Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS), the cloud ecosystem has become more sophisticated, offering scalable solutions that cater to diverse business needs.

By exploring the origins and history of the cloud, we can better understand how it’s impacted our technology landscape today -- as well as how the lessons of the past can help today’s enterprises navigate emerging challenges and strategically prepare for the future, whatever it may hold.

