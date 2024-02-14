Cloud environments continue to evolve at an extremely rapid rate. For IT leaders, it can feel like they’re constantly drinking from a firehose just to keep up with the latest developments. Despite this blistering pace, it’s important for IT leaders to occasionally pause, reflect, and assess their cloud estates to ensure they’re maximizing their environments. If they don’t, they can quickly lose control.

Part of the challenge is fully understanding the strengths and weaknesses of the different cloud environments they may have. Whether IT leaders are managing single cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid cloud environments, or any combination of those three, it's imperative they know the pros and cons of each.

