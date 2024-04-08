SASE can provide secure and efficient access to cloud-based services and resources for users, regardless of their location. Follow this checklist to attain this goal.

April 8, 2024

Secure access service edge (SASE) provides companies a centralized means to manage, monitor, and optimize their wide-area networks, SASE solutions provide the flexibility to protect corporate assets, remote offices, and home-based and mobile employees, as security threats continue to evolve and rapidly increase.

SASE is an architecture that provides converged network and security as a service with an array of cloud-based capabilities that can be located where and used when they are needed.

As such, SASE expands the perimeter to include all resources, regardless of their location or device. It provides a single and consistent security policy spanning all network and application assets.

Delving Deeper: Components of the SASE model

SASE architecture draws from a base of cloud-native security functions  that include Secure Web Gateways (SWG), Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB), Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA). These functions are provided as a service by a growing list of SASE vendors.

SASE architecture solutions can be categorized as provided by a single vendor, or in an integrated manner by multiple vendors. The emergence of single vendor SASE offerings provides businesses more options but more difficult choices.

